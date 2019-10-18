UFC on ESPN 6 fight card, predictions -- Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman: Odds, start time, live stream

Former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman has gone from an undefeated, division-conquering potential superstar to a man on a 1-4 skid in search of a new identity in the Octagon. He hopes to take the first steps to re-establishing himself as a new fighter when he moves up to light heavyweight to battle Dominick Reyes in the main event of Friday's UFC on ESPN 6 from TD Garden in Boston.

Weidman (14-4) won the middleweight title with a stunning knockout of all-time great Anderson Silva in July 2013 and successfully defended the belt three times before suffering a TKO loss to Luke Rockhold in December 2015. He has since become susceptible to strikes, losing all four of his recent losses by knockout or TKO. Weidman's chin issues and a jump to 205 pounds makes his bout with the very dangerous Reyes a big gamble the former champ is hoping will pay off.

Reyes (11-0) has risen through the light heavyweight ranks to claim the No. 4 spot in the CBS Sports divisional rankings. His most recent fight was the biggest win of his career, scoring a controversial split-decision win over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. Reyes has shown big power in his career, scoring six knockouts in his 11 career wins including a brilliant finish of Jared Cannonier that looks more impressive as Cannonier establishes himself as a force in the middleweight division.

The co-main event also features a much anticipated rematch as Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens look to settle the score from a month ago. Their first meeting headlined UFC Mexico City and ended just 15 seconds in after an accidental eye poke by Rodriguez. The animosity between the two has gotten so hot that Stephens has borrowed a line from Mike Tyson this week saying "if he don't die, it don't count."

Here's the fight card for UFC on ESPN 6 with the latest odds from MGM.

UFC on ESPN 6 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Dominick Reyes -170 Chris Weidman +140 Light heavyweight Jeremy Stephens -115 Yair Rodriguez -115 Featherweight Greg Hardy -300 Ben Sosoli +240 Heavyweight Jonathan Pearce -150 Joe Lauzon +120 Lightweight Maycee Barber -130 Gillian Robertson +100 Women's flyweight Deron Winn -125 Darren Stewart -105 Middleweight

UFC on ESPN 6 viewing information

Date: Oct. 18, 2019 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TV Channel: ESPN 2 | Stream: WatchESPN

Prediction

Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman: Weidman is taking a massive risk in moving up to light heavyweight in an attempt to inject new life into his career. He's also not taking an easy fight to adjust to the much bigger men whom he's used to facing in the Octagon. Reyes is a legitimate rising contender with the ability to finish fights. Weidman has elite skills when his game is clicking, but it's hard to look at four knockout losses in his five most recent fights and not see a pattern we've seen with fighters throughout combat sports history. Jumping up in weight isn't the cure for those ills. Pick: Reyes via TKO1