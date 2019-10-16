UFC on ESPN 6 odds, predictions: MMA insider picks Reyes vs. Weidman, Stephens vs. Rodriguez

Dominick Reyes appears to be on a fast track to a title fight. But first, the rising star needs to make sure he doesn't get derailed by a dangerous veteran who is hoping to revive his own career. Reyes takes on former lightweight champion Chris Weidman on Friday in the main event of UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston. The 12-bout event from TD Garden features the main UFC on ESPN 6 card starting at 9 p.m. ET. Reyes, the fourth-ranked light heavyweight, (11-0) has won all five of his UFC bouts and is campaigning for a title shot against iconic title-holder Jon Jones. In order to do so, he likely must be impressive at UFC Boston against Weidman (14-4), who is moving up a weight class after losing four of his last five bouts. Reyes is a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100), while Weidman is a +135 underdog in the latest Reyes vs. Weidman odds. In the co-main event, Jeremy Stephens (-110) faces Yair Rodriguez (-110) in a rematch of their no contest from September. Before finalizing your UFC on ESPN 6 picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $20,000.

Just last week at UFC Fight Night 161, Marley predicted that the dangerous Niko Price (-155) would knockout out James Vick (+135) with an early strike in their middleweight bout. His assessment was spot-on, as Price ended the bout with an up-kick in the first round. Anyone who followed his advice booked an easy winner, and those who have followed consistently are way up.

Now, with UFC on ESPN 6 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows the 29-year-old Reyes is seen as one of the sport's rising stars, and his previous bout produced a decision win over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. His recent victories include a stoppage of Jared Cannonier, who is now a fast-rising contender in the middleweight division.

The Californian has openly talked of his desire to be considered among the sport's elite, and on Friday he'll be facing a former champ who once existed in that realm.

The 35-year-old Weidman was once of the UFC's biggest superstars following his back-to-back wins over legendary former champion Anderson Silva. He defended the middleweight belt three times before a stoppage loss to Luke Rockhold in December 2015. Weidman has since struggled to get back on track, losing three of four bouts at the welterweight division, and all four of his losses have come by knockout. However, his lone victory came by submission over the dangerous Kelvin Gastelum. You can see his Weidman vs. Reyes picks only at SportsLine.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC on ESPN 6 selections here: He is backing Jonathan Pearce (-140) to defeat Joe Lauzon (+120) in a lightweight bout on the main card.

"Pearce is going to be way too much for Lauzon on the feet and, if he can keep the fight standing, he is going to win and finish," Marley told SportsLine.

Marley also has strong picks for Reyes vs. Weidman, Stephens vs. Rodriguez and every other bout on the UFC on ESPN 6 fight card. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Reyes vs. Weidman? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC on ESPN 6, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $20,000 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.