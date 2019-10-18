UFC on ESPN 6 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks Reyes vs. Weidman, Stephens vs. Rodriguez

Dominick Reyes has seen his last two bouts determined by decision, and the outcome of his last fight was a topic of debate. The fourth-ranked light heavyweight has vowed to leave the judges out of the picture on Friday night when he takes on former middleweight champ Chris Weidman in the main event of UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston. The 12-bout UFC stop from TD Garden features the main UFC on ESPN 6 card starting at 9 p.m. The undefeated Reyes (11-0) notched a split decision over Volkan Oezdemir in March, though many observers believed his opponent deserved the nod. Reyes said he's determined to stop Weidman (14-4), who has been knocked out in all four of his losses, but Weidman is determined to get back on track with a win over Reyes in his light heavyweight debut.

Marley knows the 29-year-old Reyes is seen as one of the sport's rising stars, and his previous bout produced a decision win over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. His recent victories include a stoppage of Jared Cannonier, who is now a fast-rising contender in the middleweight division.

The Californian has openly talked of his desire to be considered among the sport's elite, and on Friday he'll be facing a former champ who once existed in that realm.

The 35-year-old Weidman was once of the UFC's biggest superstars following his back-to-back wins over legendary former champion Anderson Silva. He defended the middleweight belt three times before a stoppage loss to Luke Rockhold in December 2015. Weidman has since struggled to get back on track, losing three of four bouts at the welterweight division, and all four of his losses have come by knockout. However, his lone victory came by submission over the dangerous Kelvin Gastelum. You can see his Weidman vs. Reyes picks only at SportsLine.

At UFC on ESPN 6, Maycee Barber (-120) is set to face Gillian Robertson (+100) in a women's flyweight clash on the main card.

Barber (7-0) seeks her third straight win in the UFC and comes off a knockout of J.J. Aldrich in March. On the other side of the UFC octagon, Robertson (7-3) knocked out Sara Frtoa in July for her second consecutive victory.

