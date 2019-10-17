UFC on ESPN 6 odds, predictions: Top MMA insider picks Reyes vs. Weidman, Stephens vs. Rodriguez

Dominick Reyes is known for being thoughtful and articulate outside of the octagon, but merciless inside it. Nicknamed "The Devastator," Reyes looks to make another statement when he faces Chris Weidman in the main event of UFC on ESPN 6 from Boston. The 12-bout UFC stop at TD Garden features the main UFC on ESPN 6 card starting at 9 p.m. ET on Friday. Reyes (11-0), the fourth-ranked light heavyweight, will look for another quality win to improve his chances of landing a title fight with champion Jon Jones. Weidman (14-4) is the former middleweight champ making his debut two weight classes higher after suffering losses in four of his past five bouts. Reyes is a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100), while Weidman is going off at +135 (risk $100 to win $135) in the latest Reyes vs. Weidman odds. In the co-main event on the UFC on ESPN 6 fight card, Jeremy Stephens (-110) takes on Yair Rodriguez (-110) in a rematch of their no-contest from September. Before making your UFC on ESPN 6 picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the 29-year-old Reyes is seen as one of the sport's rising stars, and his previous bout produced a decision win over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. His recent victories include a stoppage of Jared Cannonier, who is now a fast-rising contender in the middleweight division.

The Californian has openly talked of his desire to be considered among the sport's elite, and on Friday he'll be facing a former champ who once existed in that realm.

The 35-year-old Weidman was once of the UFC's biggest superstars following his back-to-back wins over legendary former champion Anderson Silva. He defended the middleweight belt three times before a stoppage loss to Luke Rockhold in December 2015. Weidman has since struggled to get back on track, losing three of four bouts at the welterweight division, and all four of his losses have come by knockout. However, his lone victory came by submission over the dangerous Kelvin Gastelum. You can see his Weidman vs. Reyes picks only at SportsLine.

At UFC on ESPN 6, we can tell you Marley is backing former NFL player Greg Hardy (-280) to defeat Ben Sosoli (+240) in a heavyweight bout on the main card.

Hardy (5-1) is coming off a 45-second knockout of Juan Adams in July, his most impressive performance as an MMA pro. On the other side of the octagon, Sosoli (7-2) makes his UFC debut after seeing success in other promotions. "This fight should stay standing. Hardy will be the quicker, more athletic fighter, and I think he lands the big shot first," Marley told SportsLine.

