UFC on ESPN 6 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA insider picks Reyes vs. Weidman, Stephens vs. Rodriguez

Chris Weidman is convinced he'll be stronger and more explosive without having to endure serious weight cuts before fights. The former UFC middleweight champion has a chance to prove it on Saturday night when he debuts at light heavyweight against a hungry contender in Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC on ESPN 6. The 12-bout card takes place from TD Garden in Boston, and the main UFC on ESPN 6 card is set for 9 p.m. ET. Weidman (14-4) has lost four of his last five fights, all by knockout, and the last four coming at welterweight. Fighting at light heavyweight might be his last channel towards returning to contention. But in the fourth-ranked Reyes (11-0) he faces at UFC Boston a rising star who is eager for a title shot and would be happy to put a former champ's name on his resume. Reyes is a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100), while Weidman is priced at +135 (risk $100 to win $135) in the latest Reyes vs. Weidman odds. In the co-main event of the UFC on ESPN 6 fight card, Jeremy Stephens (-110) meets Yair Rodriguez (-110) in a rematch of their first-round no contest from September. Before setting your UFC on ESPN 6 picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $20,000.

Just last week at UFC Fight Night 161, Marley predicted that the dangerous Niko Price (-155) would knockout out James Vick (+135) with an early strike in their middleweight bout. His assessment was spot-on, as Price ended the bout with an up-kick in the first round. Anyone who followed his advice booked an easy winner, and those who have followed consistently are way up.

Marley knows the 29-year-old Reyes is seen as one of the sport's rising stars, and his previous bout produced a decision win over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. His recent victories include a stoppage of Jared Cannonier, who is now a fast-rising contender in the middleweight division.

The Californian has openly talked of his desire to be considered among the sport's elite, and on Friday he'll be facing a former champ who once existed in that realm.

The 35-year-old Weidman was once of the UFC's biggest superstars following his back-to-back wins over legendary former champion Anderson Silva. He defended the middleweight belt three times before a stoppage loss to Luke Rockhold in December 2015. Weidman has since struggled to get back on track, losing three of four bouts at the welterweight division, and all four of his losses have come by knockout. However, his lone victory came by submission over the dangerous Kelvin Gastelum. You can see his Weidman vs. Reyes picks only at SportsLine.

At UFC on ESPN 6, we can tell you Marley is backing Deron Winn (-110) to defeat Darren Stewart (-110) in a middleweight bout on the main card. The latest Vegas UFC odds list this fight as a coin flip.

Winn (6-0) took a unanimous decision over Eric Spicely in his UFC debut in June. Stewart (10-4) has won three of his last four, including a decision over Bevon Lewis in June. "Winn will look for takedowns early and often. The longer the fight goes, the more he will wear out Stewart and take away from his power," Marley told SportsLine. Book Winn over Stewart as one of your top UFC Boston picks.

