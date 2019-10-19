UFC on ESPN 6 results -- Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman: Fight card, highlights, start time
Updating results and winners from Friday night's action in Boston
It's time to see just what a new weight class can provide for former champion Chris Weidman. The former middleweight titleholder will make the move up 20 pounds in search of a fresh start when he takes on Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight main event from Boston on Friday night (9 p.m. ET, ESPN 2).
Weidman is just 1-4 in his last four fights with all four losses coming via vicious knockout. Meanwhile, Reyes is one of the top contenders for the 205-pound title and looking to jump the line and face champion Jon Jones with a win inside TD Garden.
Elsewhere on the card, Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens look to settle the score in the co-main event after their bout ended in a no contest last month due to an accidental eye poke. Plus, Greg Hardy and Maycee Barber return to face their next challenges.
CBS Sports will be updating this page with results throughout the main card action on Friday in Boston. If you are having trouble viewing the page, please click here.
UFC on ESPN 6 fight card, results
Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman -- Light heavyweight
Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens -- Featherweight
Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli -- Heavyweight
Jonathan Pearce vs. Joe Lauzon -- Lightweight
Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson -- Women's flyweight
Darren Stewart def. Deron Winn via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
