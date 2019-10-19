UFC on ESPN 6 results -- Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman: Fight card, highlights, start time

It's time to see just what a new weight class can provide for former champion Chris Weidman. The former middleweight titleholder will make the move up 20 pounds in search of a fresh start when he takes on Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight main event from Boston on Friday night (9 p.m. ET, ESPN 2).

Weidman is just 1-4 in his last four fights with all four losses coming via vicious knockout. Meanwhile, Reyes is one of the top contenders for the 205-pound title and looking to jump the line and face champion Jon Jones with a win inside TD Garden.

Elsewhere on the card, Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens look to settle the score in the co-main event after their bout ended in a no contest last month due to an accidental eye poke. Plus, Greg Hardy and Maycee Barber return to face their next challenges.

UFC on ESPN 6 fight card, results

Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman -- Light heavyweight

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens -- Featherweight

Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli -- Heavyweight

Jonathan Pearce vs. Joe Lauzon -- Lightweight

Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson -- Women's flyweight

Darren Stewart def. Deron Winn via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

