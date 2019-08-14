UFC on ESPN 7 fight card, date, rumors: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris headlines in Washington, D.C.

UFC on ESPN 7 is set to take place on Dec. 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. The Octagon will be rocking that night as Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris bring a combined 500 pounds of fury to the cage in the night's main event.

Overeem (45-17) is riding a two-fight win streak, with knockouts of Sergei Pavlovich and Alexey Oleynik in his most recent outings. In Harris (13-7), he faces another feared striker who is enjoying a solid run. Harris returned in May from a four-month suspension for a failed drug test with his own pair of knockouts over Sergey Spivak and their common opponent in Oleynik. With a heavyweight division facing an uncertain future due to reigning champion Daniel Cormier hinting at retirement, fresh matchups at the top of the division are welcome. The winner of this main event is certain to put their name in the discussion for a future title opportunity.

Overeem vs. Harris is not the only heavyweight fight bound for the card. Stefan Struve has apparently postponed his previously-suggested retirement to once again return to the cage and face off with Ben Rothwell.

Struve (29-11) snapped a three-fight losing skid in his most recent fight, defeating Marcos Rogerio de Lima via a second-round arm triangle at UFC Prague in February. Following the fight, Struve said there was a "very good opportunity" he was done fighting. After resting up, he appears ready to give it another go as he takes on Rothwell (36-12) who is in the midst of his own three-fight losing skid. Most recently, Rothwell ended up on the short side of a decision against Andrei Arlovski at UFC on ESPN 4 in July.

In addition to those two bouts, bantamweights Aspen Ladd (8-1) and Yana Kunitskaya (12-4) are set to meet, as are former strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha (17-4) and Cynthia Calvillo (8-1).

Below you can have a look at how the rumored UFC on ESPN 7 card is shaping out to this point, and be sure to check back to this page as it continues to evolve.

UFC on ESPN 7 fight card