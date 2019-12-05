UFC on ESPN 7 odds, predictions: Top MMA insider picks Overeem vs. Rozenstruik, Rodriguez vs. Calvillo

Alistair Overeem is one of the most decorated fighters in mixed martial arts history, but a UFC title is one accolade that has escaped him. He'll take another step toward that endeavor on Saturday when he faces Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC on ESPN 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Overeem (45-17-1), the No. 6-ranked heavyweight, has won championships in two other promotions, but lost his bid for the UFC belt in a 2016 bout against current champ Stipe Miocic. But he has won two straight and can gain leverage towards a potential rematch with Miocic with a win over an undefeated contender. Rozenstruik (9-0), ranked No. 14, fought just a month ago and agree to step in on short notice for the opportunity to enhance his own profile. The main UFC on ESPN 7 card starts at 9 p.m. ET.

Overeem is a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Rozenstruik is priced at +100 (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Overeem vs. Rozenstruik odds. In the co-main event, Marina Rodriguez (-130) takes on Cynthia Calvillo (+110) in a clash of top-10 women's strawweights. Before making your UFC on ESPN 7 picks, see what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's UFC picks are up nearly $19,000.

At the much-anticipated UFC 244 card last month, Marley told SportsLine members that Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal (-140) would defeat Nate Diaz (+120) in a welterweight clash for the inauguaral "BMF" title. Marley argued that Masvidal's boxing skills and power would be too much for Diaz, and he predicted a stoppage win for the slight favorite. He was proven correct when the bout was called by the doctor after the third round.

Now, with UFC on ESPN 7 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. Get them at SportsLine now.

Marley knows the main event should be an entertaining bout because of the stakes for both fighters. The better-known name is the iconic Overeem, who might be in the twilight of his career, but believes he still has another title run left in him. Rozenstruik would like to climb the ranks by putting a well-known name on his resume.

The 39-year-old Overeem is one of the most decorated heavyweights in MMA history. He has been in the UFC for nearly a decade and share the octagon with countless contenders. He is a former Strikeforce and Dream heavyweight champ, but has yet to wear the UFC belt. The Dutch fighter is 4-2 since losing a title bid to current champ Stipe Miocic in September 2016. He is coming off a first-round stoppage of Alexey Olenik in April.

Rozenstruik, 31, is a last-minute replacement for the No. 8-ranked Walt Harris, who had to withdraw because of personal issues. The Surinamese fighter eagerly accepted the opportunity despite stepping into the octagon just over a month ago. He scored a first-round knockout over another savvy veteran, Andre Arlovski, in November at UFC 244 for his third straight stoppage win in the promotion. See Marley's picks for Rozenstruik vs. Overeem and every other fight now.

We'll reveal of one Marley's UFC on ESPN 7 predictions here: He is backing Ben Rothwell (-140) to get his hand raised against Stefan Struve (+120) in a clash of veteran heavyweights on the main card.

The hard-punching Rothwell has lost three straight overall and both of his bouts since returning from a nearly three-year layoff. He is coming off a decision loss in a back-and-forth war with Andre Arlovski in July.

The seven-foot Struve contemplated retirement following his February submission of Marcos Rogerio de Lima, which snapped a three-fight losing streak. But the 31-year-old said some time off helped revive his passion for the sport.

"Rothwell is more dangerous and Struve has been knocked out seven times in his career. Rothwell will get a knockout at some point," Marley told SportsLine.

Who wins Overeem vs. Rozenstruik? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC on ESPN 7, all from the expert who's up nearly $19,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.