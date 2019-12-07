UFC on ESPN 7 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA insider picks Overeem vs. Rozenstruik, Rodriguez vs. Calvillo

Jairzinho Rozenstruik might be the best MMA prospect you've never heard of. The Surinamese heavyweight hopes to change that on Saturday when he faces veteran Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC on ESPN 7. The 12-bout UFC on ESPN 7 card takes place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The main card is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Rozenstruik (9-0), ranked No. 14, took the fight on short notice as a replacement for Walt Harris, who had to withdraw for personal reasons. He was in the octagon just last month, but took this bout because he wants to showcase his skills to a broader audience and improve his profile by beating a decorated opponent. Overeem, ranked No. 6 (45-17-1), has aspirations of another title shot if he can beat a quality prospect.

Marley knows the main event should be an entertaining bout because of the stakes for both fighters. The better-known name is the iconic Overeem, who might be in the twilight of his career, but believes he still has another title run left in him. Rozenstruik would like to climb the ranks by putting a well-known name on his resume.

The 39-year-old Overeem is one of the most decorated heavyweights in MMA history. He has been in the UFC for nearly a decade and share the octagon with countless contenders. He is a former Strikeforce and Dream heavyweight champ, but has yet to wear the UFC belt. The Dutch fighter is 4-2 since losing a title bid to current champ Stipe Miocic in September 2016. He is coming off a first-round stoppage of Alexey Olenik in April.

Rozenstruik, 31, is a last-minute replacement for the No. 8-ranked Walt Harris, who had to withdraw because of personal issues. The Surinamese fighter eagerly accepted the opportunity despite stepping into the octagon just over a month ago. He scored a first-round knockout over another savvy veteran, Andre Arlovski, in November at UFC 244 for his third straight stoppage win in the promotion.

Aspen Ladd (-15) takes on Yana Kunitskaya (+130) in a matchup of women's bantamweight contenders on the main card.

Ladd (8-1) has won three of her first four bouts in the UFC. She is coming off her first professional loss, which came by way of a controversial stoppage at the hands of Germaine de Randamie in a July main event in Sacramento. Kunitskaya (12-4) seeks her third consecutive UFC victory following decision nods over Marion Reneau and Lina Lansberg in her past two outings.

"Ladd is the better overall striker and grappler. I like her boxing more and she is more dangerous on the ground," Marley told SportsLine.

