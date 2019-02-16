UFC on ESPN odds, predictions: Proven MMA expert picks Velasquez vs. Ngannou, Vick vs. Felder

It's a rare UFC show Sunday when former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez fights Francis "The Predator" Ngannou in the main event of UFC on ESPN 1. Thirteen bouts will go down at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, with the early prelims starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, the prelims at 7 p.m. ET and the main card at 9 p.m. ET. One of the sport's all-time greats, Velasquez (14-2) is returning to the octagon after battling injuries for the past 2 1/2 years. The 36-year-old is not easing himself back in; he's facing a challenger with extreme punching power. Of Ngannou's 12 wins, eight have come via KO or TKO. Bookmakers list Velasquez as a -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest Velasquez vs. Ngannou odds, with "The Predator" getting +145 (risk $100 to win $145) as the underdog. In the co-main event, lightweights James Vick and Paul Felder are both listed at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Vick vs. Felder odds. Before you make any UFC on ESPN 1 picks, you'll want to see what top MMA expert Kyle Marley is picking, given the streak he's on.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past nine months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $19,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge. And at UFC 234 last week, Marley nailed nine of 11 fights. He said, for instance, that Shane Young would beat Austin Arnett by a 30-27 unanimous decision. The result: Young won the lightweight bout with all three judges scoring it 30-27.

Just three weeks ago, Marley said Henry Cejudo, a +175 underdog, would beat TJ Dillashaw by TKO -- and that's exactly what happened. He's the same expert who called Amanda Nunes' stunning upset of Cris Cyborg in UFC 232 and nailed Max Holloway's TKO of Brian Ortega in UFC 231.

Now, with UFC on ESPN 1 fast approaching, Marley has studied the card and the UFC on ESPN 1 odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's backing featherweight Kron Gracie (-310) to beat Alex Caceres (+250) via submission, noting "this looks like a setup fight for Gracie to get a win in his UFC debut." Gracie (4-0) hails from the family that created Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Caceres is 14-11 and has been submitted six times.

"I think Gracie shoots for takedowns early and often and if he can complete them he will win via submission," Marley told SportsLine. "I expect him to finish this fight in the first round and look very impressive doing it."

Marley also has very strong picks for Cain Velasquez vs. Frances Ngannou and James Vick vs. Paul Felder. He's only sharing who to back for every bout on the UFC on ESPN fight card at SportsLine.

Who wins Velasquez vs. Ngannou and Vick vs. Felder? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on all 13 fights at UFC on ESPN 1, all from the sizzling expert who's up nearly $19,000 on MMA in the past nine months alone, and find out.