UFC on ESPN odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks Velasquez vs. Ngannou, Vick vs. Felder

Former heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez returns to the octagon Sunday for the first time since July 2016 when he fights Francis Ngannou in the first UFC on ESPN. The main UFC on ESPN 1 fight card starts at 9 p.m. ET from Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, with the preliminaries at 7 p.m. ET and the early prelims set for 5:30 p.m. ET. Velasquez (14-2) is fully healthy after dealing with injuries the past two years, and bookmakers have installed the 36-year-old as a -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest Velasquez vs. Ngannou odds. Ngannou, who improved to 12-3 with a cold-blooded knockout of Curtis Blaydes in November, is getting +145 (risk $100 to win $145) as the underdog. In the co-main event, lightweights James Vick and Paul Felder are both listed at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Vick vs. Felder odds. Before you make any UFC on ESPN 1 picks, you'll want to see what top MMA expert Kyle Marley is picking, given the streak he's on.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past nine months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $19,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge. And at UFC 234 last week, Marley nailed nine of 11 fights. He said, for instance, that Shane Young would beat Austin Arnett by a 30-27 unanimous decision. The result: Young won the lightweight bout with all three judges scoring it 30-27.

Just three weeks ago, Marley said Henry Cejudo, a +175 underdog, would beat TJ Dillashaw by TKO -- and that's exactly what happened. He's the same expert who called Amanda Nunes' stunning upset of Cris Cyborg in UFC 232 and nailed Max Holloway's TKO of Brian Ortega in UFC 231.

We can tell you he's backing Scott Holtzman (-185) over Nik Lentz (+155) in a lightweight bout on the preliminary card.

"I have to give the edge to Holtzman pretty much everywhere," Marley told SportsLine. "I think he will be the more active fighter and should be the stronger fighter as well, which should help him control where this battle takes place. I think he has more power on the feet and has the better wrestling skills as well. I expect Holtzman to keep this fight standing for the most part and if it's closer than he would like on the feet, he will use his wrestling to get the job done. Lentz is hard to finish, so I will pick this to go all 15 minutes, but Holtzman is the pick here and I expect a 30-27 win."

