UFC on Fox 25 results: Alex Oliveira floors Ryan LaFlare with walk-off uppercut KO

Alex Oliveira is on a roll of late. The Brazilian welterweight came into his bout with Ryan LaFlare on Saturday night in Long Island without a loss since February 2016 in four fights. He added LaFlare to the hitlist on Saturday with a vicious uppercut that left LaFlare planted face-first in the canvas.

LaFlare tried to run in and pressure Oliveira, but as he did that, Oliveria caught him right on the chin and immobile.

"Cowboy" is now 7-1, with 1 NC in his last nine fights. He has been nearly perfect over his last three official fights with a knockout of prospect Will Brooks, a submission over veteran Tim Means and now this KO of LaFlare. Currently outside the top 15 in the UFC.com welterweight rankings, Oliveira should surely find his way in there after this win.

Despite losing to the UFC's other "Cowboy" last year -- Donald Cerone -- Oliveira hasn't missed a beat and should start getting more fights against the top guys at 170 pounds.