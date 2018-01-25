UFC on Fox 27: Fight card, predictions, odds, lines, date, start time for Charlotte

Jacare Souza and Derek Brunson are ready to run it back. The two fighters, who first met in 2012 as members of Strikeforce, are both looking to bounce up in the middleweight rankings in hopes of reaching the elusive title shot both feel entitled to. Souza, is coming off a loss to now champion Robert Whittaker, can elevate back into the conversation with a win after winning seven of his nine fights since joining UFC in 2012.

Brunson, meanwhile, after suffering back-to-back losses to Whittaker and Anderson Silva has bounced back with consecutive first-round KOs against Lyoto Machida and Dan Kelly. Brunson will be looking to avenge the first-round TKO he suffered against Souza in 2012.

Let's take a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada.

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Jacare Souza -150 Derek Brunson +120 Middleweight Dennis Bermudez -160 Andre Fili +130 Featherweight Gregor Gillespie -550 Jordan Rinaldi +375 Lightweight Drew Dober -175 Frank Camacho +145 Lightweight

The early action begins at 5 p.m. ET with the preliminary card, featuring the return of Mirsad Bektic when he faces off with Godofredo Pepey. Bektic hasn't fought since his shocking upset loss to Darren Elkins in March 2017. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Prediction

While it is an interesting fight on paper with the clash of styles -- Jacare a known grappler and Brunson a heavy striker -- it is tough to see Jacare putting up a strong effort if Brunson keeps the action in their feet. Although he did score the knockout in their first contest, he's only won two of his 10 fights since by TKO. Souza may shock me and show off some power I'm not expecting to see, but fighters don't typically add power with age.

I think Brunson stuffs those vaunted takedown attempts and sets up a vicious knockout in the second round.