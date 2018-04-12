UFC on Fox 29 fight card, odds -- Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje headline event in Glendale
UFC heads to Arizona this week with another banger in the lightweight division on tap
UFC is finally ready to put the week that was in Brooklyn behind and head to its next big event: UFC on Fox Glendale. After crowning its new lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov following a chaotic week involving four canceled fights and three different opponents for the new champ, we get another lightweight showdown in the main event this week in Arizona when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje throwdown.
Poirier is coming off an incredibly impressive performance in November when he scored a third-round TKO of former champion Anthony Pettis, earning Fight of the Night honors. Gaethje (18-1, 18 KOs) is coming off his first professional loss in December against another former champ in Eddie Alvarez when he lost via second-round TKO, but still did enough to earn Fight of the Night honors.
If that wasn't enough, we get the return of Israel Adesanya (12-0) when he faces off with Marvin Vettori (12-3-1) in a key middleweight showdown as well as the return of former welterweight contender Carlos Condit battling with short-notice opponent Alex Oliveira.
Here's a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada.
|Fight
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Dustin Poirier -145
|Justin Gaethje +115
Lightweight
Israel Adesanya -230
|Marvin Vettori +180
Middleweight
Alex Oliveira -200
|Carlos Condit +160
Welterweight
|Cortney Casey -130
|Michelle Waterson +100
|Women's strawweight
Antonio Carlos Junior -260
|Tim Boestch +200
Middleweight
Wilson Reis -145
|John Moraga +115
Flyweight
Brad Tavares -140
|Krzysztof Jotko +110
Middleweight
Shana Dobson -120
|Lauren Mueller -110
Women's flyweight
Yushin Okami -120
|Dhiego Lima -110
Welterweight
Arjan Singh Bhulalar -350
|Adam Wieczorek +265
Heavyweight
Muslim Sailkhov -170
|Ricky Rainey +140
Welterweight
Luke Sanders -400
|Patrick Williams +300
Bantamweight
-
UFC 225 fight card, rumors, event
UFC's return to Chicago could be one of its better shows of the year
-
MMA: Recapping UFC 223
Taking a closer look at UFC 223, Conor McGregor's incident and Ronda Rousey's WWE deubt
-
UFC sale was worth more than MLB teams
Apparently no MLB team's value exceeds $4 billion
-
Holloway was close to making 223 weight
Holloway was dangerously close to making sure the superfight went on as planned in Brookly...
-
Paige VanZant: MMA kept me from suicide
The 24-year-old flyweight fighter is opening up about what she endured during her high school...
-
Dana White ready to support Ronda Rousey
White isn't Rousey's boss anymore, but he still has the former bantamweight champ's back