UFC on Fox 29 fight card, odds -- Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje headline event in Glendale

UFC heads to Arizona this week with another banger in the lightweight division on tap

UFC is finally ready to put the week that was in Brooklyn behind and head to its next big event: UFC on Fox Glendale. After crowning its new lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov following a chaotic week involving four canceled fights and three different opponents for the new champ, we get another lightweight showdown in the main event this week in Arizona when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje throwdown.

Poirier is coming off an incredibly impressive performance in November when he scored a third-round TKO of former champion Anthony Pettis, earning Fight of the Night honors. Gaethje (18-1, 18 KOs) is coming off his first professional loss in December against another former champ in Eddie Alvarez when he lost via second-round TKO, but still did enough to earn Fight of the Night honors.

If that wasn't enough, we get the return of Israel Adesanya (12-0) when he faces off with Marvin Vettori (12-3-1) in a key middleweight showdown as well as the return of former welterweight contender Carlos Condit battling with short-notice opponent Alex Oliveira.

Here's a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada.

FightUnderdogWeightclass

Dustin Poirier -145

Justin Gaethje +115

Lightweight

Israel Adesanya -230

Marvin Vettori +180

Middleweight

Alex Oliveira -200

Carlos Condit +160

Welterweight

 Cortney Casey -130Michelle Waterson +100
Women's strawweight

Antonio Carlos Junior -260

Tim Boestch +200

Middleweight

Wilson Reis -145

John Moraga +115

Flyweight

Brad Tavares -140

Krzysztof Jotko +110

Middleweight

Shana Dobson -120

Lauren Mueller -110

Women's flyweight

Yushin Okami -120

Dhiego Lima -110

Welterweight

Arjan Singh Bhulalar -350

Adam Wieczorek +265

Heavyweight

Muslim Sailkhov -170

Ricky Rainey +140

Welterweight

Luke Sanders -400 

Patrick Williams +300

Bantamweight 

