UFC on Fox 29 fight card, odds -- Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier headline in Arizona
UFC heads to Arizona this week with another banger in the lightweight division on tap
UFC is finally ready to put the week that was in Brooklyn behind and head to its next big event: UFC on Fox Glendale. After crowning its new lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov following a chaotic week involving four canceled fights and three different opponents for the new champ, we get another lightweight showdown in the main event this week in Arizona when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje throwdown.
The pair of top lightweights promise to bring nothing but violence to their main event bout in the desert. They have combined for 29 knockouts in their careers.
Poirier is coming off an incredibly impressive performance in November when he scored a third-round TKO of former champion Anthony Pettis, earning Fight of the Night honors. Gaethje (18-1, 18 KOs) is coming off his first professional loss in December against another former champ in Eddie Alvarez when he lost via second-round TKO, but still did enough to earn Fight of the Night honors.
If that wasn't enough, we get the return of Israel Adesanya (12-0) when he faces off with Marvin Vettori (12-3-1) in a key middleweight showdown as well as the return of former welterweight contender Carlos Condit battling with short-notice opponent Alex Oliveira. Adesanya is coming off an impressive UFC debut when he stopped Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221 in February in the second round.
Here's a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada.
|Fight
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Dustin Poirier -140
|Justin Gaethje +110
Lightweight
Israel Adesanya -275
|Marvin Vettori +215
Middleweight
Alex Oliveira -200
|Carlos Condit +160
Welterweight
|Cortney Casey -125
|Michelle Waterson -105
|Women's strawweight
Antonio Carlos Junior -260
|Tim Boestch +200
Middleweight
Wilson Reis -140
|John Moraga +110
Flyweight
Brad Tavares -140
|Krzysztof Jotko +110
Middleweight
Shana Dobson -115
|Lauren Mueller -115
Women's flyweight
Yushin Okami -115
|Dhiego Lima -115
Welterweight
Arjan Singh Bhulalar -375
|Adam Wieczorek +285
Heavyweight
Muslim Sailkhov -190
|Ricky Rainey +155
Welterweight
Luke Sanders -450
|Patrick Williams +325
Bantamweight
