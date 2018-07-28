UFC on Fox 30 -- Alvarez vs. Poirier 2: Watch online, live stream, start time, fight card
All the info you need to catch the UFC card from Calgary on Saturday
It's been a long time since fans have gotten very excited about a UFC on Fox card, but Saturday night everyone is hoping that will be brought to an end. In Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Saturday night, the UFC on Fox 30 card is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory, with three huge fights right at the top of the action.
In the main event of the evening, we get a rematch in the lightweight division that many have been waiting for as former champion Eddie Alvarez takes on Dustin Poirier. These two first clashed back at UFC 211 last May in what was slated to be one of the best fights of the year. Unfortunately, the fight was ruled a no contest after Alvarez connected with knees in the second round while Poirier was down on the mat. These two warriors will now get the opportunity to light the world on fire again in the stacked lightweight division, and hopefully no controversy emerges this time around.
As if that fight isn't enough to get you to tune in, the co-main event in the featherweight division features the legendary Jose Aldo aiming to get back on the winning track when he takes on up-and-coming contender Jeremy Stephens. And prior to that bout taking center stage in the Octagon, former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk begins her quest to get back into title contention when she battles Tecia Torres.
Now you can see why this is one of the most anticipated free UFC cards in quite some time, and below is all the information you need to catch the action on Saturday in Calgary.
UFC on Fox 30 viewing information
Date: Saturday, July 28
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: Fox (check local listings)
UFC on Fox 30 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Dustin Poirier -165
Eddie Alvarez +135
Lightweight
|Jeremy Stephens -105
|Jose Aldo -125
|Featherweight
Joanna Jedrzejczyk -300
Tecia Torres +230
Women's strawweight
Olivier Aubin-Mercier -130
Alexander Hernandez +100
Lightweight
