UFC on Fox 30 results, highlights, live updates for Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier 2

One year ago, Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier were well on their way to giving the fans a fight-of-the-year candidate at UFC 211. Unfortunately, that was halted by a no contest due to Alvarez striking with illegal knees while Poirier was on the ground. Saturday night at UFC on Fox 30, though, these two warriors will get the long-awaited chance to run it back and give fight fans the excitement they're craving.

Alvarez-Poirier II headlines a top-heavy card featuring three must-see bouts above the marquee as UFC on FOX invades Calgary. The co-main event features hard-hitting featherweights in former champion Jose Aldo going up against Jeremy Stephens. Like Aldo, former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to avoid a third straight defeat when she faces rising contender Tecia Torres.

UFC returns to Calgary for just the second time in history and the first since a disappointing UFC 149 card in 2012 that president Dana White has long considered to be one of the worst the company has put on.

UFC on Fox 30 fight card/results

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier -- Lightweight

Jose Aldo def Jeremy Stephens via first-round TKO (punches)

Joanna Jedrzeczyk def. Tecia Torres via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexander Hernandez def. Olivier Aubin-Mercier via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC on Fox 30 live updates

Thanks for stopping by.