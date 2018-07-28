UFC on Fox 30 results, live updates, highlights for Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier 2

One year after they were seemingly on the way toward producing a fight-of-the-year candidate at UFC 211, top lightweights Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier will get a second chance on Saturday to redeem their disappointing no contest following illegal knees from Alvarez.

Alvarez-Poirier II headlines a top-heavy card featuring three must-see bouts above the marquee as UFC on FOX invades Calgary. The co-main event features hard-hitting featherweights in former champion Jose Aldo going up against Jeremy Stephens. Like Aldo, former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to avoid a third straight defeat when she faces rising contender Tecia Torres.

UFC returns to Calgary for just the second time in history and the first since a disappointing UFC 149 card in 2012 that president Dana White has long considered to be one of the worst the company has put on.

UFC on Fox 30 fight card/results

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier -- Lightweight

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens -- Featherweight

Joanna Jedrzeczyk vs. Tecia Torres -- Women's strawweight

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Hernandez -- Lightweight

