UFC on Fox 30 results, live updates, highlights for Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier 2
Follow along as the stacked Calgary card goes down on Saturday night
One year after they were seemingly on the way toward producing a fight-of-the-year candidate at UFC 211, top lightweights Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier will get a second chance on Saturday to redeem their disappointing no contest following illegal knees from Alvarez.
Alvarez-Poirier II headlines a top-heavy card featuring three must-see bouts above the marquee as UFC on FOX invades Calgary. The co-main event features hard-hitting featherweights in former champion Jose Aldo going up against Jeremy Stephens. Like Aldo, former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to avoid a third straight defeat when she faces rising contender Tecia Torres.
UFC returns to Calgary for just the second time in history and the first since a disappointing UFC 149 card in 2012 that president Dana White has long considered to be one of the worst the company has put on.
UFC on Fox 30 fight card/results
Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier -- Lightweight
Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens -- Featherweight
Joanna Jedrzeczyk vs. Tecia Torres -- Women's strawweight
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Hernandez -- Lightweight
-
