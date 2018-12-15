UFC on Fox 31 fight card -- Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta 2: Predictions, odds, start time, stream

After seven incredible years, an era comes to a close on Saturday night in Milwaukee. UFC will present its final UFC on Fox card Saturday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin seven years after the promotion debuted with heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez facing off with Junior dos Santos.

Before heading off to ESPN in 2019, we will get a lightweight rematch nearly five years in the making in the main event as Kevin Lee squares off with Al Iaquinta in a pivotal battle for the 155-pound rankings.

Lee and Iaquinta previously met all the way back in February 2014 at UFC 169, with "Raging Al" coming away with the unanimous decision victory over Lee. Since then, however, the boisterous "Motown Phenom" has significantly grown as a fighter, going 10-2 since the defeat. The 26-year-old even acknowledged leading into the fight that he's a much different competitor than he was the first time he stepped into the Octagon with Iaquinta.

"I don't even really look at that fight anymore as a building block," Lee told MMAjunkie. "I'm a completely different fighter. I've had 12 fights since then and taken on much bigger challenges and I feel like I'm getting better and better each fight, and Al is just another stepping stone into that."

Of note, one bout on the final UFC on Fox card was canceled. A preliminary card women's flyweight matchup pitting Jessica Rose-Clark against Andrea Lee was scrapped after Rose-Clark was deemed medically unfit to compete.

Here's the fight card with the latest odds from Bovada.

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Kevin Lee -335 Al Iaquinta +255 Lightweight Dan Hooker -130 Edson Barboza +100 Lightweight Rob Font -165 Sergio Pettis +135 Bantamweight Charles Oliveira -315 Jim Miller +245 Lightweight

UFC on Fox 31 viewing information

Date: Dec. 15 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Prediction

Lee vs. Iaquinta 2: When Khabib Nurmagomedov thoroughly dominated Conor McGregor at 229 to retain the lightweight title and everyone was speculating on who the undefeated champion may go up against in the future, Lee's name came up here and there. While the fight was on short notice at UFC 223, given the fact that Iaquinta ended up giving Khabib probably the most trouble he's had in his career thus far back in April, this fight could have more on the line for Lee than just gaining a measure of revenge on one of the only three fighters to make him taste defeat in his professional career. I believe Lee when he says he's a completely different fighter than he was in 2014 because the proof has been in most of his performances. Lee's become a much more well-rounded competitor, and he'll gain that revenge on Iaquinta that he's seeking. From there, while he may not be next in line, the talks of Lee receiving a 155-pound title shot sooner rather than later will only grow. Pick: Kevin Lee via unanimous decision