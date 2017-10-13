UFC on Fox card: Lawler-dos Anjos, Aldo-Lamas to fight this December in Winnipeg

To say UFC is backloading its fight schedule is an understatement. The company has already announced Max Holloway will defend his featherweight crown against Frankie Edgar at UFC 218 to go along with a trio of title bouts at UFC 217 this November. Now, two more fights that could lead to title shots are set to go.

Former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler will square off with former lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos on Dec. 16 in Winnipeg with a shot at the 170-pound at stake, according to UFC president Dana White. As if that wasn't big enough, former 145-pound champ Jose Aldo will scrap with Ricardo Lamas in a rematch of their bout from 2014 with a shot at the featherweight title possibly at stake.

Also added to this UFC on Fox card is a welterweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry.

Lawler is coming of a decision win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 214 in July in his first bout since losing the belt to current champ Tyron Woodley. Dos Anjos, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak since moving up to 170 pounds with victories over Tarec Saffedine and Neil Magny.

This will also be Aldo's first fight back in the Octagon since losing to Holloway by TKO in June while Lamas is coming off a thumping of hot-shot prospect Jason Knight at UFC 214.

UFC on Fox in Winnipeg is scheduled for Dec. 16.