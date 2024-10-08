In less than three years as a UFC fighter, Alex Pereira has accomplished more than most superstars have done in 10-15 years of activity.

Pereira, the 37-year-old Brazilian slugger and Glory kickboxing Hall-of-Famer who has already captured titles in two UFC weight divisions, only continued his record-breaking ways last Saturday at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah, when he rallied to violently finish Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event.

With his third title defense in just 176 days, Pereira bested the mark set by Ronda Rousey more than a decade ago. Pereira also continued to showcase himself as the most valuable fighter currently in the UFC by overcoming injuries and illness just to make it to the cage for such a short turnaround, after previously bailing the promotion out by headlining its previous three biggest cards -- all on late notice -- dating back to November 2023.

What turned out to be the most impressive part of Pereira's victory at UFC 307 was how calm he was in making key adjustments after falling behind 2-0 on all three scorecards amid the explosive power and determination being shown by Rountree.

Pereira rebuilt his offense beginning in Round 3 by going back to the basics of controlling distance with a stinging jab while wearing Rountree down with hard overhand rights. Then, as Rountree's gas tank began to betray him after uncorking so many combination attempts in the opening two rounds, Pereira entered full virtuoso mode in Round 4.

Not only was Pereira precise and often sublime in how he walked Rountree down with a never ending flow of punches and kicks, his head movement while still in the pocket was almost Anderson Silva-like.

Everything Pereira is doing inside the Octagon is a testament to his legendary focus and quick ability to add new skills. This is the same fighter who most thought would crumble under the weight of strong grappling in the UFC after years as a decorated kickboxer, only Pereira continues to defy those same odds due to crushing power in both hands and an ability to inherently know how to win close flights.

Up next is likely the toughest challenge thus far for Pereira at light heavyweight in the form of Magomed Ankalaev, provided the Russian grappler gets past Aleksandr Rakic first. "Poatan" will also need a sizable amount of time off considering he entered the Rountree fight battling the kind of injuries and illness that would've undoubtedly sidelined mere mortal fighters.

That's the crazy thing about Pereira and everything he is accomplishing. Not only is he making it look so easy, he's constantly adding to his game at almost every turn in superhuman ways.

Enjoy him while he's here, active and constantly conjuring up new ways (including a tease toward moving up to heavyweight) to only continue to add his name to MMA history books.

It's Pereira's time. We are all just witnesses.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Islam Makhachev -- Lightweight champion

Record: 26-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

A closer-than-expected victory over future Hall of Famer Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 in June did nothing to move Makhachev off of the top spot in the rankings. Despite suffering a cut over his left eye from an elbow, Makhachev held off a late rally and put Poirier to sleep in Round 5. Makhachev's win, which extends his streak to 14 (two shy of Anderson Silva's UFC record), also moves him into a tie for most title defenses (3) in lightweight history.

2. Alex Pereira -- Light heavyweight champion

Record: 12-2 | Previous ranking: 3

The 37-year-old Brazilian slugger is unquestionably the most valuable fighter on the UFC roster. After saving the promotion by headlining three major cards on late notice dating back to last November, Pereira returned in October to defend his 205-pound crown against Khalil Rountree Jr. The win set a new UFC record with three title defenses in a span of just 176 days.

3. Jon Jones -- Heavyweight champion

Record: 27-1, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 2

Despite the emboldened pleas of UFC CEO Dana White, Jones' continued inactivity due to injury has prevented him from claiming the top spot, even with his status as MMA's reigning G.O.A.T. Jones' first title defense at heavyweight, scheduled for last November against former champion Stipe Miocic, was canceled after "Bones" suffered a pectoral tear in training. Jones, 37, will finally face Miocic this November but continues to tease retirement above unifying belts against interim champion Tom Aspinall.

4. Ilia Topuria -- Featherweight champion



Record: 15-0 | Previous ranking: 5

A changing of the guard atop the 145-pound division at UFC 298 in February might have produced the next breakout star of the sport. Topuria did everything he said he would against Alexander Volkanovski, including finishing him in the first two rounds. A monumental title defense awaits for Topuria against former champ Max Holloway at UFC 308 in October.

5. Dricus du Plessis -- Middleweight champion



Record: 22-2 | Previous ranking: 5

Say what you will about his lumbering and often raw style of forward pressure, the native of South Africa has achieved tremendous results throughout eight unbeaten trips to the Octagon. The defending 185-pound champion added Israel Adesanya to his hit list at UFC 305 in August, which also includes fellow former middleweight kings Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker. Simply put: DDP is on fire.

6. Merab Dvalishvili -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 18-4 | Previous ranking: 6

After losing his first two UFC bouts, the native of Georgia has run off an insane 11-fight win streak that culminated in a storybook victory over Sean O'Malley at UFC 306 to claim the title. The cardio king neutralized and outworked the defending bantamweight king on the ground and got the better of him in the striking before being forced to hold off a "Suga Show" rally in Round 5.

7. Max Holloway -- Featherweight

Record: 26-7 | Previous ranking: 7

Don't call it a comeback, Holloway has been among the P4P elite for years. But it has been this particular three-fight win streak at age 32 that has been so rejuvenating. Two years ago, following his third defeat to Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway's future was in doubt. Now, he's the reigning BMF champion after his walk-off knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 and will draw the next shot at regaining his 145-pound title against Topuria in October.

8. Belal Muhammad -- Welterweight champion

Record: 24-4, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 7

With an unbeaten streak that reached 11 fights when he upset Leon Edwards to capture the welterweight title at UFC 304 in July, the time to doubt or undermine Muhammad's world-class skills is no more. At 36, the proud Palestinian-American from Chicago also became the oldest fighter to win a UFC title at 170 pounds or below.

9. Alexandre Pantoja -- Flyweight champion



Record: 28-5 | Previous ranking: 9

After relying much more on his iron will than his P4P skills to take the flyweight title from Brandon Moreno last summer, the Brazilian submission expert has stayed busy since with a pair of title defenses against Brandon Royval (in their rematch) and Steve Erceg. Pantoja's passion and dogged determination has become his calling card of late as his title reign continues to grow.

10. Leon Edwards -- Welterweight

Record: 21-4, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 10

Fighting in his adopted backyard of England provided few advantages for Edwards against the crisp boxing and relentless pressure of Belal Muhammad as the inspirational 170-pound title reign of "Rocky" came to an end at UFC 304. Edwards blamed the early morning start time for his flat performance despite rallying to cut Muhammad late in Round 5.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Sean O'Malley, Robert Whittaker, Tom Aspinall, Sean Strickland, Umar Nurmagomedov

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Valentina Shevchenko -- Flyweight champion

Record: 24-4-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

The future Hall of Famer cemented her legacy even further by becoming a two-time champion in her trilogy against Alexa Grasso at UFC 306. At 36, Shevchenko defied age and a one-year layoff to pitch a shutout of Grasso over five rounds thanks to her grappling and counterpunching. A lifelong student of martial arts, Shevchenko is only getting better.

2. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight champion

Record: 25-3 | Previous ranking: No. 2

Zhang improved to 9-0 in the UFC against everyone not named Rose Namajunas when she outlasted Chinese countrywoman Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300 and did so by relying on her cardio, IQ and improved grappling after nearly scoring a pair of early finishes. Her toughest test may still be to come, however, in the form of Tatiana Suarez.

3. Manon Fiorot -- Flyweight



Record: 12-1 | Previous ranking: 3

A shutout, five-round decision over red-hot Erin Blanchfield looks to be the final hurdle that the 34-year-old native of France will have to clear en route to a title shot. Fiorot's takedown defense and ability to avoid danger on the ground set the perfect stage for her pinpoint striking to shine. Expect Fiorot to get the first shot at Shevchenko in her second title reign at 125 pounds.

4. Tatiana Suarez -- Strawweight

Record: 10-0 | Previous ranking: 4

Despite losing nearly four years of her prime due to chronic injuries, Suarez is back on the scene in a big way. Her dominant submission of former champion Jessica Andrade last summer was a stark reminder of where she stands within 115-pound title contention. Few can match her grappling prowess alone and even less can equal the relentless competitive streak which fuels her resolve. After a lengthy break, a No. 1 contender's bout against Virna Jandiroba is set for December.

5. Kayla Harrison -- Bantamweight

Record: 18-1 | Previous ranking: NR

Despite an insane weight cut down to 135 pounds that left her hospitalized and urinating blood just weeks before the fight, Harrison appears to have finally secured a shot at a UFC title with her October victory over No. 2-ranked Ketlen Vieira. Harrison was forced to overcome heavy swelling and blood after being cut for the first time in her career. While Harrison will be a heavy betting favorite against champion Julianna Pena, the real question comes down to whether she can continue to make the weight in this division after competing at 155 pounds in the PFL.

Dropped out: Alexa Grasso

Just missed: Grasso, Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, Julianna Pena, Yan Xiaonan