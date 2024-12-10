At the time in which Alexandre Pantoja outlasted Brandon Moreno via split decision in July 2023 to capture the UFC flyweight title following such a brutal and all-action affair, the new champion at 125 pounds was considered a great story but it was hard to imagine anyone thinking it would last all that long.

The UFC men's flyweight title picture had largely been passed around like a hot potato ever since Henry Cejudo vacated the title in early 2020. Yes, Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo kept things interesting by trading the title throughout their four-fight series but the division was seen as one riddled by parity with the thought process being that any flyweight in the top 10 could win the title on seemingly any given night.

Few could've been prepared that, some 16 years into his pro career, the 34-year-old Pantoja would embark on the most dominant stretch of his UFC run while constantly evolving each fight. Three title defenses later following the native of Brazil's dominant second-round submission win over newcomer (and former two-time RIZIN bantamweight champion) Kai Asakura at UFC 310 last Saturday, and Pantoja finds himself rapidly climbing the pound-for-pound list.

Pantoja, whose win streak now extends to seven fights, appeared to risk it all against Moreno just 17 months ago in their third UFC fight against one another (counting their 2016 exhibition match on "The Ultimate Fighter"). The "Cannibal" accrued an insane level of damage in order to get the close decision win, which made it difficult to imagine him building a title reign after going through so much physically.

But to Pantoja's credit, the victory only galvanized his commitment to improvement inside the gym, which coincided with him evolving to the point of the Asakura fight, where he entered the Octagon in, without question, the best physical shape of his carer.

Pantoja, who followed up the Moreno victory with close decision wins in title defenses against Brandon Royval (in their rematch) and Steve Erceg, entered the Asakura fight with a record of 9-0 against fighters currently ranked in the top 10 at 125 pounds. But it was his performance against the dangerous Japanese striker that showcased just how complete his game has become.

Somehow balancing poise and patience with an insane pace, Pantoja made sure to instantly counter all of Asakura's flashier strikes with quick combinations to take away the sting and visual impact of anything Asakura was able to get off. And once Asakura took his opponents back from a standing position in Round 2, his advantage in technique simply became too much as he wore Asakura down and onto the canvas before putting him to sleep with a rear-naked choke.

By bringing stability to a division known for exciting dysfunction ever since inaugural champion Demetrious Johnson lost his title to Cejudo, Pantoja has raised his game to a level where it's getting hard to predict just how long he might stay on top as 125-pound king

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Islam Makhachev -- Lightweight champion

Record: 26-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

A closer-than-expected victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 in June did nothing to move Makhachev off of the top spot in the rankings. Makhachev held off a late rally and put Poirier to sleep in Round 5. Makhachev's win, which extends his streak to 14 (two shy of Anderson Silva's UFC record), also moves him into a tie for most title defenses (3) in lightweight history. Makhachev is set to return in a January rematch against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311.

2. Ilia Topuria -- Featherweight champion



Record: 15-0 | Previous ranking: 4

A changing of the guard atop the 145-pound division at UFC 298 in February might have produced the next breakout star of the sport. Topuria did everything he said he would against Alexander Volkanovski, including finishing him in the first two rounds. So how did the Georgian sensation top that? He became the first fighter to knock down and knock out fellow P4P-ranked Max Holloway in October for his first 145-pound title defense. It's Topuria's time.

3. Alex Pereira -- Light heavyweight champion

Record: 12-2 | Previous ranking: 3

The 37-year-old Brazilian slugger is unquestionably the most valuable fighter on the UFC roster. After saving the promotion by headlining three major cards on late notice dating back to last November, Pereira returned in October to defend his 205-pound crown against Khalil Rountree Jr. The win set a new UFC record with three title defenses in a span of just 175 days.

4. Jon Jones -- Heavyweight champion

Record: 27-1, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 4

In just his second UFC appearance in nearly five years, Jones successfully shook off an 18-month layoff and recovery from pectoral surgery to dominate former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. While the performance was both complete and impressive for Jones, it came against a 42-year-old opponent who looked slow, hadn't fought in three years and hadn't won since 2020.

5. Dricus du Plessis -- Middleweight champion



Record: 22-2 | Previous ranking: 5

Say what you will about his lumbering and often raw style of forward pressure, the native of South Africa has achieved tremendous results throughout eight unbeaten trips to the Octagon. The defending 185-pound champion added Israel Adesanya to his hit list at UFC 305 in August, which also includes fellow former middleweight kings Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker. Up next is a Sean Strickland rematch at UFC 312 in March.

6. Merab Dvalishvili -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 18-4 | Previous ranking: 6

After losing his first two UFC bouts, the native of Georgia has run off an insane 11-fight win streak that culminated in a storybook victory over Sean O'Malley at UFC 306 to claim the title. The cardio king neutralized and outworked the defending bantamweight king on the ground and got the better of him in the striking before being forced to hold off a "Suga Show" rally in Round 5. Unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov is up next at UFC 311 in January.

7. Alexandre Pantoja -- Flyweight champion



Record: 29-5 | Previous ranking: 9

After relying much more on his iron will than his P4P skills to take the flyweight title from Brandon Moreno last summer, the Brazilian submission expert has stayed busy since with a trio of title defenses against Brandon Royval (in their rematch), Steve Erceg and, most recently, UFC debutant Kai Asakura. At 34, Pantoja seems to only have gotten better since winning UFC gold and is in the best shape of his career.

8. Belal Muhammad -- Welterweight champion

Record: 24-4, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 7

With an unbeaten streak that reached 11 fights when he upset Leon Edwards to capture the welterweight title at UFC 304 in July, the time to doubt or undermine Muhammad's world-class skills is no more. At 36, the proud Palestinian-American from Chicago also became the oldest fighter to win a UFC title at 170 pounds or below. With an injury behind him, Muhammad's first title defense is expected to come against Shavkat Rakhmonov in 2025.

9. Khamzat Chimaev -- Middleweight

Record: 14-0 | Previous ranking: 8

The only thing previously stopping Chimaev from joining this list has been inactivity, largely due to a bad-luck mixture of illness and injury. But a healthy Chimaev is as dangerous as any in the sport, as evidenced by the 30-year-old's first-round destruction of Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 in October, which left the former champion with a broken jaw. Despite the breakthrough win, Chimaev will have to wait for his title shot now that Dricus du Plessis-Sean Strickland II is set for March.

10. Leon Edwards -- Welterweight

Record: 21-4, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 10

Fighting in his adopted backyard of England provided few advantages for Edwards against the crisp boxing and relentless pressure of Belal Muhammad as the inspirational 170-pound title reign of "Rocky" came to an end at UFC 304. Edwards blamed the early morning start time for his flat performance despite rallying to cut Muhammad late in Round 5. He's expected to return at UFC London in March.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Umar Nurmagomedov, Tom Aspinall, Sean O'Malley, Sean Strickland, Magomed Ankalaev

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Valentina Shevchenko -- Flyweight champion

Record: 24-4-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

The future Hall of Famer cemented her legacy even further by becoming a two-time champion in her trilogy against Alexa Grasso at UFC 306. At 36, Shevchenko defied age and a one-year layoff to pitch a shutout of Grasso over five rounds thanks to her grappling and counterpunching. A lifelong student of martial arts, Shevchenko is only getting better.

2. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight champion

Record: 25-3 | Previous ranking: No. 2

Zhang improved to 9-0 in the UFC against everyone not named Rose Namajunas when she outlasted Chinese countrywoman Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300 and did so by relying on her cardio, IQ and improved grappling after nearly scoring a pair of early finishes. Her toughest test may still be to come, however, in the form of Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 in March.

3. Manon Fiorot -- Flyweight



Record: 12-1 | Previous ranking: 3

A shutout, five-round decision over red-hot Erin Blanchfield looks to be the final hurdle that the 34-year-old native of France will have to clear en route to a title shot. Fiorot's takedown defense and ability to avoid danger on the ground set the perfect stage for her pinpoint striking to shine. Expect Fiorot to get the first shot at Shevchenko in her second title reign at 125 pounds.

4. Kayla Harrison -- Bantamweight

Record: 18-1 | Previous ranking: 4

Despite an insane weight cut down to 135 pounds that left her hospitalized and urinating blood just weeks before the fight, Harrison appears to have finally secured a shot at a UFC title with her October victory over No. 2-ranked Ketlen Vieira. Harrison was forced to overcome heavy swelling and blood after being cut for the first time in her career. While Harrison will be a heavy betting favorite against champion Julianna Pena, the real question comes down to whether she can continue to make the weight in this division after competing at 155 pounds in the PFL.

5. Tatiana Suarez -- Strawweight

Record: 10-0 | Previous ranking: 5

Despite losing nearly four years of her prime due to chronic injuries, Suarez is back on the scene in a big way. Her dominant submission of former champion Jessica Andrade last summer was a stark reminder of where she stands within 115-pound title contention. Few can match her grappling prowess alone and even less can equal the relentless competitive streak which fuels her resolve. After a lengthy break, Suarez will finally fight for UFC gold against Weili Zhang in March.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Alexa Grasso, Erin Blanchfield, Julianna Pena, Yan Xiaonan, Virna Jandiroba