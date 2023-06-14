Few have ever scripted as perfect an ending to such a legendary combat sports career as the one two-division champion Amanda Nunes authored at UFC 289 in June.

The 35-year-old Nunes dominated late replacement and dangerous puncher Irene Aldana over five rounds before laying her gloves and two UFC titles in the center of the Octagon to signify such a perfectly climactic ending.

This wasn't Nunes (23-5) running from the competition that was catching up behind her (despite what former champion Julianna Pena, who pulled out of their scheduled trilogy due to injury, might be saying). Nunes left Aldana completely bamboozled and bruised up in as dominant a performance as any in her incredible run atop the 135 and 145-pound divisions.

If the true mark of greatness is who you fought and – most importantly – who you beat during your time on top, few in MMA history can match the resume submitted by the Brazilian icon. If finishes of former champions Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm weren't enough, Nunes added wins over Valentina Shevchenko (twice), Germaine de Randamie (twice), along with top contenders Pena, Megan Anderson and Raquel Pennington, just to name a few.

In fact, after a TKO loss to Cat Zingano in 2014, in which Nunes dominated early only to fade in the final round, Nunes embarked on a 14-1 run to end her career, The only defeat, which came by major upset to Pena in 2021, was instantly redeemed via dominant decision in their immediate rematch.

Nunes was a committed student to her own craft throughout her great career and constantly evolved weaker parts of her game to stay ahead of her competition. Had she merely been a dominant striker, her reign wouldn't have lasted nearly a complete decade.

The best part about Nunes' exit from the sport was that she did it on her own terms. Too often a great champion needs to be retired from the sport by the sport itself through shameless feeding of what's left to up and coming fighters.

Instead, Nunes walked away at just the right time while still at the peak of her physical powers. The only shame from here on out would be if Nunes wasn't instantly included in larger conversations regarding the true G.O.A.T. of the sport, regardless of gender.

If Nunes proved anything over an incredible 10-year run in the UFC, it was that she deserves to be remembered on the same level as contemporary legends like Jon Jones, Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre.

Using a criteria that takes into account everything from accomplishments to current form, let's take a closer look at the top fighters inside the Octagon.

For CBS Sports' updated divisional rankings, click here.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Alexander Volkanovski -- Featherweight champion (24-2)

Previous ranking: No. 1

The striking wizard proved his wrestling is just as world class in a close loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Volkanovski retained his crown as best in the sport, for now, but things will only get more difficult from here as newly crowned interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez is up next in July.

2. Islam Makhachev -- Lightweight champion (24-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Lost in his victory over defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and the subsequent fallout of dispute over the fight's scoring, was just how incredibly Makhachev has grown as a striker. His pinpoint accuracy and poise was able to prevent Volkanovski from edging him, even as his preferred wrestling game was stifled.

3. Jon Jones -- Heavyweight champion (27-1, 1 NC)

Previous ranking: 3

With nearly 50 pounds of added weight following a long-awaited move up to heavyweight, Jones removed any fears of cage rust after three years away by quickly finishing Cyril Gane to become a two-division champion. At 35, Jones' return coincided perfectly for the promotion with the exit of Francis Ngannou. Up next is former champ Stipe Miocic, possibly for November.

4. Israel Adesanya -- Middleweight champion (24-2)



Previous ranking: No. 4

After three failed attempts across two different combat sports, Adesanya finally slayed the beast that is Alex Pereira. "The Last Stylebender" scored a resounding second-round knockout at UFC 287 to regain his 185-pound title and avenge a fifth-round stoppage from last November.

5. Aljamain Sterling -- Bantamweight champion (23-3)

Previous ranking: No. 5

Sterling's reign atop the deepest division in the sport hasn't always produced conclusive results but it has produced big wins over historically relevant names. Add Henry Cejudo to that list following Sterling's heady split-decision win over the former champion at UFC 288 in May. "The Funk Master" continues to raise his game to a higher level.

6. Leon Edwards -- Welterweight champion (20-3, 1 NC)



Previous ranking: 6

Doubt him no more. Seven months removed from his real-life "Rocky" moment against Kamaru Usman via fifth-round knockout to commandeer the 170-pound title, Edwards doubled down in their UFC 286 rematch by taking home a majority decision. For his second title defense, Edwards is expected to face former two-time title challenger Colby Covington.

7. Charles Oliveira -- Lightweight (34-9)

Previous ranking: 8

Was the Brazilian finish machine's one-sided title loss to Islam Mahkachev the result of a bad stylistic matchup or did Oliveira's reckless and dramatic ways finally catch up to him? The 33-year-old's performance in finishing top contender Beneil Dariush in June suggests the former. Expect a rematch next.

8. Robert Whittaker -- Middleweight (24-6)

Previous ranking: 9

The former middleweight champion has only ever lost in the UFC at 185 pounds to Israel Adesanya. While it's unlikely he can secure a third shot at his chief rival anytime soon, Whittaker remains one of the most well-rounded and durable fighters on the planet.

9. Henry Cejudo -- Bantamweight (16-3)



Previous ranking: 10

Some three years removed from his abrupt retirement, the former two-division champion came as close as one could come to regaining the 135-pound title he never lost in a split-decision defeat to Aljamain Sterling in May. At 36, Cejudo proved he still has it and his call out of Merab Dvalishvili afterwards suggests he isn't going anywhere.

10. Brandon Moreno -- Flyweight champion (21-6-2)

Previous ranking: NR

Thanks to an incredible four-fight series with Deiveson Figueiredo, which saw Moreno exit with a 2-1-1 series victory, there is no longer any doubt as to who is the best 125-pound fighter in the world. Moreno also plays a key role in the expansion of Mexican MMA as the first UFC champion born from such a rich nation of combat sports history.

Dropped out: Jiri Prochazka

Just missed: Kamaru Usman, Yair Rodriguez, Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira, Prochazka

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Amanda Nunes -- Two-division champion (22-4)

Previous ranking: No. 1

After Julianna Pena pulled out of their scheduled trilogy bout with an injury, Nunes dominated late replacement Irene Aldana to defend her 135-pound title before calling it a career during her post-fight interview. Few fighters in MMA history, male or female, own the kind of accomplishments or legacy as that of "The Lioness."

2. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight (23-3)



Previous ranking: No. 3

The first Chinese-born UFC champion regained her 115-pound crown by dominating Carla Esparza at UFC 281 via second-round submission. The victory showcased Zhang's continued improvement in her grappling game yet she won't truly gain recognition as the best strawweight in the sport until she can avenge a pair of losses to Namajunas.

3. Alexa Grasso – Flyweight champion (16-3)

Previous ranking: 4

The former strawweight contender shocked the world by becoming the first flyweight to defeat Valentina Shevchenko in a massive upset at UFC 285. In doing so, Grasso became the first female Mexican-born champion in UFC history. Unbeaten in five fights at 125 pounds, Grasso was successful in turning the division upside down.

4. Valentina Shevchenko – Flyweight (23-4)

Previous ranking: No. 5

Her first defeat in six years brought an end to Shevchenko's dominant title reign at 125 pounds following a UFC female record seven title defenses. The fourth-round submission loss to Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 was nothing short of shocking. It remains to be seen whether an immediate rematch is in her future.

5. Yan Xiaonan – Strawweight (17-3, 1 NC)

Previous ranking: NR

The native of China could be on the doorstep of a title shot after consecutive victories over top contenders Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade. The fact that she also finished Andrade, the durable former champion, gave the victory added attention. At 33, Yan has seemingly raised her game to a new level.

Dropped out: Rose Namajunas

Just missed: Erin Blanchfield, Amanda Lemos, Taila Santos, Manon Fiorot, Namajunas