The road to pound-for-pound respect and accreditation in combat sports is rarely ever a straight line.

Sometimes, fighters appear on the scene with a seemingly perfect skill set intact yet lack the requisite number of elite wins for inclusion (and often never get there thanks to injury, defeat and/or bad luck). Other fighters, like UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, take the long road of steady improvement, one brick at a time, despite the constant doubt from critics and a lack of a company push.

But if the mark of a true champion is which version of them shows up when the most is asked of them inside the fighting surface, then Muhammad acted like he belonged at UFC 304 in Manchester, England, last Saturday after showcasing nothing but P4P-ranked intangibles in upsetting Leon Edwards to become the new welterweight king.

To say that Muhammad was counted out and overlooked amid his current 11-fight unbeaten streak doesn't even begin to do it justice in terms of complimenting his perseverance and mental toughness each step of the way. At 36, Muhammad became the oldest fighter in UFC history to capture a world title at 170 pounds and below, and did so in his opponent's backyard by mixing cerebral mastery with efficient execution.

It wasn't just the high pace and grappling threat of Muhammad or the championship level five-round cardio he showed. Muhammad controlled much of the fight with a heavy jab, never panicked throughout a dicey Round 3 that saw Edwards on his back threatening submissions and seamless in his transitions between offense and defense or striking and grappling.

Not only did the influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has helped Muhammad during recent training camps, done wonders to improve his wrestling game, Muhammad's iron will and extreme focus proved nothing short of Khabib-like in how he calmly completed his task before humbly honoring his Palestinian roots after the victory.

The only blemish on Muhammad's ledger since 2019 was the no contest against Edwards from three years ago when Muhammad was largely beat up on the feet in the opening round before an accidental eye poke from Edwards brought an early halt to the fight. For all of the talk about Edwards' own P4P ascension since their 2021 bout, Muhammad was there slowly evolving right along with the champion just without the same level of fanfare or recognition.

Muhammad may never become a dominant finisher (in fact, he's two decision wins away from equaling Neil Magny's UFC record) but "Remember the Name" has quietly become one of the toughest, smartest and most disciplined fighters on the planet.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Islam Makhachev -- Lightweight champion

Record: 26-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

A closer-than-expected victory over future Hall of Famer Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 in June did nothing to move Makhachev off of the top spot in the rankings. Despite suffering a cut over his left eye from an elbow, Makhachev held off a late rally and put Poirier to sleep in Round 5. Makhachev's win, which extends his streak to 14 (two shy of Anderson Silva's UFC record), also moves him into a tie for most title defenses (3) in lightweight history.

2. Jon Jones -- Heavyweight champion

Record: 27-1, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 2

Jones' first title defense at heavyweight, scheduled for last November against former champion Stipe Miocic, was canceled after "Bones" suffered a pectoral tear in training. Jones, who turns 37 this summer, is expected to return against Miocic this November despite cries from critics that Jones, who has threatened retirement, is purposely avoiding interim titleholder Tom Aspinall.

3. Alex Pereira -- Light heavyweight champion

Record: 11-2 | Previous ranking: 3

The 36-year-old Brazilian slugger not only headlined the promotion's biggest event in history at UFC 300 in April, he finished former champion Jamahal Hill with the first significant punch he landed. Two months later, he got called in again (despite a broken toe) to replace Conor McGregor at UFC 303 in July. In the main event of International Fight Week, Pereira knocked out Jiri Prochazka in their rematch via violent head kick.

4. Ilia Topuria -- Featherweight champion



Record: 15-0 | Previous ranking: 5

A changing of the guard atop the 145-pound division at UFC 298 in February might have produced the next breakout star of the sport. Topuria did everything he said he would against Alexander Volkanovski, including finishing him in the first two rounds. His precision was only trumped by his one-punch power as Topuria patiently dismantled one of the best fighters in history.

5. Max Holloway -- Featherweight

Record: 26-7 | Previous ranking: 6

Don't call it a comeback, Holloway has been among the P4P elite for years. But it has been this particular three-fight win streak at age 32 that has been so rejuvenating. Two years ago, following his third defeat to Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway's future was in doubt. Now, he's the reigning BMF champion after his walk-off knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 and should get the next shot at regaining his 145-pound title against Topuria.

6. Belal Muhammad -- Welterweight champion

Record: 24-4, 1 NC | Previous ranking: NR

With an unbeaten streak that reached 11 fights when he upset Leon Edwards to capture the welterweight title at UFC 304 in July, the time to doubt or undermine Muhammad's world-class skills is no more. At 36, the proud Palestinian-American from Chicago also became the oldest fighter to win a UFC title at 170 pounds or below.

7. Sean O'Malley -- Bantamweight champion



Record: 17-1, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 7

The "Suga Show" turned in quite possibly the best striking performance of his career over five rounds in dominating Marlon Vera at UFC 299 to make his first title defense. O'Malley avenged the only defeat of his pro career but has an uphill challenge next as he's expected to defend his title against Merab Dvalishvili this fall.

8. Alexandre Pantoja -- Flyweight champion

Record: 28-5 | Previous ranking: 8

After relying much more on his iron will than his P4P skills to take the flyweight title from Brandon Moreno last summer, the Brazilian submission expert has stayed busy since with a pair of title defenses against Brandon Royval (in their rematch) and Steve Erceg. Pantoja's passion and dogged determination has become his calling card of late as his title reign continues to grow.

9. Dricus du Plessis -- Middleweight champion



Record: 21-2 | Previous ranking: 9

Unbeaten in his seven trips to the Octagon, the proud native of South Africa can now call himself champion after edging Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 297 in January. Du Plessis, who called out former champion Israel Adesanya in the aftermath, has evolved at an alarming rate to mix technique and a deep gas tank to his big power and takedown threat.

10. Leon Edwards -- Welterweight

Record: 21-4, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 4

Fighting in his adopted backyard of England provided few advantages for Edwards against the crisp boxing and relentless pressure of Belal Muhammad as the inspirational 170-pound title reign of "Rocky" came to an end at UFC 304. Edwards blamed the early morning start time for his flat performance despite rallying to cut Muhammad late in Round 5.

Dropped out: Merab Dvalishvili

Just missed: Dvalishvili, Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, Alexander Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya, Tom Aspinall

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight champion

Record: 25-3 | Previous ranking: No. 1

Zhang improved to 9-0 in the UFC against everyone not named Rose Namajunas when she outlasted Chinese countrywoman Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300 and did so by relying on her cardio, IQ and improved grappling after nearly scoring a pair of early finishes. Her toughest test may still be to come, however, in the form of Tatiana Suarez.

2. Alexa Grasso -- Flyweight champion

Record: 16-3-1 | Previous ranking: 2

The native of Mexico teamed up with former champion Valentina Shevchenko to co-author an exciting and tactical 125-pound title rematch at Noche UFC. A split draw was the result as the defending champion Grasso benefitted from a controversial 10-8 final round to curtail defeat. The two fighters coached opposite one another on "The Ultimate Fighter" this spring ahead of a September trilogy fight in Las Vegas at The Sphere.

3. Valentina Shevchenko -- Flyweight

Record: 23-4-1 | Previous ranking: No. 3

The future all-time great nearly regained her flyweight title from Alexa Grasso in their September rematch. A disputed draw was the result, with Shevchenko openly considering an appeal in the aftermath. Now, at 36, after coaching opposite Grasso on TUF, Shevchenko prepares for a third meeting in September at UFC 306.

4. Manon Fiorot -- Flyweight



Record: 12-1 | Previous ranking: 4

A shutout five-round decision over red-hot Erin Blanchfield looks to be the final hurdle that the 34-year-old native of France will have to clear en route to a title shot. Fiorot's takedown defense and ability to avoid danger on the ground set the perfect stage for her pinpoint striking to shine. For now, Fiorot will need to wait for the Grasso-Shevchenko rivalry to play out.

5. Tatiana Suarez -- Strawweight

Record: 10-0 | Previous ranking: NR

Despite losing nearly four years of her prime due to chronic injuries, Suarez is back on the scene in a big way. Her dominant submission of former champion Jessica Andrade in August might be all Suarez needs to immediately return to 115-pound title contention. Few can match her grappling prowess alone and even less can equal the relentless competitive streak which fuels her resolve.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Kayla Harrison, Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, Raquel Pennington, Julianna Pena