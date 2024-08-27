If there's such a thing as calculated awkwardness, UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has it in droves.

Add in relentless power, a gas tank that simply won't quit and the heart of a champion and what you get is a pound-for-pound-ranked fighter who simply can't be denied.

No, du Plessis, the 30-year-old native of South Africa, isn't the most beautifully technical fighter in the UFC today. But he is an adaptive student of the game who keeps getting better with each fight. And, as Israel Adesanya found out at UFC 305 in August, DDP is also a physical force to be reckoned with who simply won't be denied when the moment calls for something dramatic.

Du Plessis took the best shots that the 35-year-old Adesanya had to offer in what was starting to look like a rejuvenated performance from the former champion. But once the iron-chinned du Plessis ate a spinning back elbow like it was nothing and kept marching forward, even as his cardio was waning, he somehow still found a way to break Adesanya down before taking him down to secure the win via fourth-round submission (face crank).

When he first arrived upon the UFC scene just four years ago, du Plessis looked like a sloppy, hard charger who lacked defense or sophistication. But all of that changed quickly, especially after he made brilliant adjustments by turning southpaw to overwhelm Robert Whittaker in his breakthrough 2023 win to earn a title shot.

But now that he can add Adesanya to a killer set of five straight wins that includes stoppages of Darren Till, Derek Brunson and Whittaker, along with a hard-earned victory by split decision over another former champion in Sean Strickland to capture the title at UFC 297 in January, there's simply no way DDP's skills, intangibles and results can be denied any longer.

Du Plessis is a unique fighter in so many ways and may never become a defensive master akin to someone like Strickland, who is the master of head movement to avoid punches at close range. But DDP is also very comfortable in a fire fight, which most of his bouts tend to become. And with six stoppage wins in eight UFC walks, he has consistently shown an instinct to knowing how to get top level opponents out of there when it matters most.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Islam Makhachev -- Lightweight champion

Record: 26-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

A closer-than-expected victory over future Hall of Famer Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 in June did nothing to move Makhachev off of the top spot in the rankings. Despite suffering a cut over his left eye from an elbow, Makhachev held off a late rally and put Poirier to sleep in Round 5. Makhachev's win, which extends his streak to 14 (two shy of Anderson Silva's UFC record), also moves him into a tie for most title defenses (3) in lightweight history.

2. Jon Jones -- Heavyweight champion

Record: 27-1, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 2

Jones' first title defense at heavyweight, scheduled for last November against former champion Stipe Miocic, was canceled after "Bones" suffered a pectoral tear in training. Jones, who turns 37 this summer, is expected to return against Miocic this November despite cries from critics that Jones, who has threatened retirement, is purposely avoiding interim titleholder Tom Aspinall.

3. Alex Pereira -- Light heavyweight champion

Record: 11-2 | Previous ranking: 3

The 36-year-old Brazilian slugger not only headlined the promotion's biggest event in history at UFC 300 in April by finishing former champion Jamahal Hill, he got called in again (despite a broken toe) to replace Conor McGregor at UFC 303 in July. In the main event of International Fight Week, Pereira knocked out Jiri Prochazka in their rematch. Up next is Khalil Rountree at UFC 307.

4. Ilia Topuria -- Featherweight champion



Record: 15-0 | Previous ranking: 5

A changing of the guard atop the 145-pound division at UFC 298 in February might have produced the next breakout star of the sport. Topuria did everything he said he would against Alexander Volkanovski, including finishing him in the first two rounds. A monumental title defense awaits for Topuria against former champ Max Holloway at UFC 308 in October.

5. Dricus du Plessis -- Middleweight champion



Record: 22-2 | Previous ranking: 9

Say what you will about his lumbering and often raw style of forward pressure, the native of South Africa has achieved tremendous results throughout eight unbeaten trips to the Octagon. The defending 185-pound champion added Israel Adesanya to his hit list at UFC 305 in August, which also includes fellow former middleweight kings Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker. Simply put: DDP is on fire.

6. Max Holloway -- Featherweight

Record: 26-7 | Previous ranking: 5

Don't call it a comeback, Holloway has been among the P4P elite for years. But it has been this particular three-fight win streak at age 32 that has been so rejuvenating. Two years ago, following his third defeat to Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway's future was in doubt. Now, he's the reigning BMF champion after his walk-off knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 and will draw the next shot at regaining his 145-pound title against Topuria in October.

7. Belal Muhammad -- Welterweight champion

Record: 24-4, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 6

With an unbeaten streak that reached 11 fights when he upset Leon Edwards to capture the welterweight title at UFC 304 in July, the time to doubt or undermine Muhammad's world-class skills is no more. At 36, the proud Palestinian-American from Chicago also became the oldest fighter to win a UFC title at 170 pounds or below.

8. Sean O'Malley -- Bantamweight champion



Record: 17-1, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 7

The "Suga Show" turned in quite possibly the best striking performance of his career over five rounds in dominating Marlon Vera at UFC 299 to make his first title defense. O'Malley avenged the only defeat of his pro career but has an uphill challenge next as he defends his title against Merab Dvalishvili in September inside The Sphere in Las Vegas.

9. Alexandre Pantoja -- Flyweight champion

Record: 28-5 | Previous ranking: 8

After relying much more on his iron will than his P4P skills to take the flyweight title from Brandon Moreno last summer, the Brazilian submission expert has stayed busy since with a pair of title defenses against Brandon Royval (in their rematch) and Steve Erceg. Pantoja's passion and dogged determination has become his calling card of late as his title reign continues to grow.

10. Leon Edwards -- Welterweight

Record: 21-4, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 10

Fighting in his adopted backyard of England provided few advantages for Edwards against the crisp boxing and relentless pressure of Belal Muhammad as the inspirational 170-pound title reign of "Rocky" came to an end at UFC 304. Edwards blamed the early morning start time for his flat performance despite rallying to cut Muhammad late in Round 5.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Merab Dvalishvili, Robert Whittaker, Tom Aspinall, Sean Strickland, Alexander Volkanovski

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight champion

Record: 25-3 | Previous ranking: No. 1

Zhang improved to 9-0 in the UFC against everyone not named Rose Namajunas when she outlasted Chinese countrywoman Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300 and did so by relying on her cardio, IQ and improved grappling after nearly scoring a pair of early finishes. Her toughest test may still be to come, however, in the form of Tatiana Suarez.

2. Alexa Grasso -- Flyweight champion

Record: 16-3-1 | Previous ranking: 2

The native of Mexico teamed up with former champion Valentina Shevchenko to co-author an exciting and tactical 125-pound title rematch at Noche UFC. A split draw was the result as the defending champion Grasso benefitted from a controversial 10-8 final round to curtail defeat. The two fighters coached opposite one another on "The Ultimate Fighter" this spring ahead of a September trilogy fight in Las Vegas at The Sphere.

3. Valentina Shevchenko -- Flyweight

Record: 23-4-1 | Previous ranking: No. 3

The future all-time great nearly regained her flyweight title from Alexa Grasso in their September rematch. A disputed draw was the result, with Shevchenko openly considering an appeal in the aftermath. Now, at 36, after coaching opposite Grasso on TUF, Shevchenko prepares for a third meeting in September at UFC 306.

4. Manon Fiorot -- Flyweight



Record: 12-1 | Previous ranking: 4

A shutout five-round decision over red-hot Erin Blanchfield looks to be the final hurdle that the 34-year-old native of France will have to clear en route to a title shot. Fiorot's takedown defense and ability to avoid danger on the ground set the perfect stage for her pinpoint striking to shine. For now, Fiorot will need to wait for the Grasso-Shevchenko rivalry to play out.

5. Tatiana Suarez -- Strawweight

Record: 10-0 | Previous ranking: 5

Despite losing nearly four years of her prime due to chronic injuries, Suarez is back on the scene in a big way. Her dominant submission of former champion Jessica Andrade in August might be all Suarez needs to immediately return to 115-pound title contention. Few can match her grappling prowess alone and even less can equal the relentless competitive streak which fuels her resolve.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Kayla Harrison, Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, Raquel Pennington, Julianna Pena