Is the true test of a top pound-for-pound fighter someone who has never been officially solved inside the UFC cage or someone who has rebounded so aggressively to defeat by improving themselves that deserve the most credit?

It's an interesting discussion to be had, especially considering the amount of fighters like Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya and Khabib Nurmagomedov -- and previously Demetrious Johnson -- who have inhabited the top of the pound-for-pound rankings in recent years in part due to the fact that they kept winning. Yet, on the other side of the equation is lightweight Dustin Poirier, whose stunning knockout of Conor McGregor at UFC 257 only further cemented his legend.

No, the 32-year-old Poirier hasn't been what you would call a stranger to the P4P top 10 in recent years, especially after his interim lightweight title victory over Max Holloway in 2018 which propelled him into his lone undisputed title shot. But it was how Poirier responded to that one-sided defeat against Nurmagomedov which was reminiscent of his response to his other major defeat -- a 2014 TKO loss in the first round against McGregor.

It was the McGregor defeat which sent Poirier north to the lightweight division and forced him to confront his own negative reactions to things like public criticism and the mental warfare played by his foes. The result of that extended evolution saw Poirier author an incredible 9-1 run immediately after the loss, which included stoppage victories over former champions Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje heading into the Holloway fight.

Many fighters who went on to suffer the same kind of dismantling loss at the hands of Nurmagomedov in their most important fight to date simply would not have been able to bounce back in the same manner as Poirier. Not after he entered the Octagon in Abu Dhabi in the best shape of his career and full of confidence that he would be the first to hand "The Eagle" a professional defeat.

Instead, Poirier went back to doing what he knows best: working hard. He also took the path less traveled following such a thorough defeat by coming back nine months later to outlast the dangerous Dan Hooker in a five-round thriller filled with dramatic swings of momentum.

That set the stage for McGregor when, even without Nurmagomedov's title at stake ahead of the champion's expected retirement, Poirier cemented himself as the best active lightweight remaining by leaving McGregor in the fetal position against the cage.

Poirier may not have ever beaten Nurmagomedov, but he has reached the status of all-time great just the same. He also deserves serious consideration among the best P4P fighters today.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

UFC Power Rankings Player Weightclass Record Trend 1. Jon Jones

Heavyweight 26-1 (1 NC) -- After vacating his 205-pound title, Jones has been busy in the weight room bulking up for a move to heavyweight, which has the potential to see him remove any argument as to who is MMA's GOAT. It also seems as if Jones' flirtation with facing Israel Adesanya will stay as just that for now.

2. Israel Adesnaya Middleweight champion 20-0 -- The native of Nigeria will look to become a two-division champion on March 6 when he challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya has set the stage for a monster 2021, and appears poised for global superstardom.

3. Kamaru Usman Welterweight champion 17-1 -- After a lengthy break due to injury in the aftermath of his UFC 251 title defense against Jorge Masvidal, Usman will return on Feb. 13 against teammate Gilbert Burns. The 33-year-old champion showed improved striking in his first fight under trainer Trevor Wittman.

4. Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight champion 20-1-1 -- Despite being fresh off of an all-action draw against Brandon Moreno, the reigning 125-pound champion capped off a breakout 2020 by winning Fighter of the Year honors. This force of nature also injected much-needed life into the flyweight division as Figueiredo became the face it needed following the exits of Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo.

5. Dustin Poirier Lightweight 27-6 (1 NC) There may not have been a title at stake when he became the first UFC fighter to stop Conor McGregor on strikes at UFC 257, but the 32-year-old Poirier declared himself just the same as the best lightweight in the game following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement. Whether Poirier fights next for the title or not, he has reached living legend status.

6. Stipe Miocic Heavyweight champion 20-3 At 38, Miocic is set to enter arguably the most dangerous challenge to his pair of heavyweight title reigns when he rematches the hard-hitting Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. While Miocic proved in a pair of title wins over Daniel Cormier that age hasn't slowed down his resolve, the much-improved Ngannou is a scary matchup for anyone.

7. Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight champion 22-1 A second win over former champion Max Holloway brought with it a bit of controversy over the disputed split decision. However you scored it, Volkanovski is expected to have his hands full next time out with a re-energized Brian Ortega at UFC 260.

8. Max Holloway Featherweight 22-6 -- A shutout win over tough contender Calvin Kattar in January might just be the most dynamic performance of the future Hall of Famer's career. Holloway set countless records for attempts and strikes landed over the five rounds. He also likely secured a shot at the winner of Volkanovski-Ortega.

9. Justin Gaethje Lightweight 22-3 -- Gaethje appeared close to chopping down the left leg of Nurmagomedov until the departing lightweight champion mounted and submitted him. But with the title expected to become vacant, there's no reason "The Highlight" can't work himself back to another title shot over the next year.

10. Petr Yan Bantamweight champion 15-1 -- A showdown with Aljamain Sterling awaits Yan on March 6 following an injury delay. The 27-year-old enjoyed a breakout moment in 2020 by stopping Jose Aldo to win the vacant title at 135 pounds. The scary news is he's only getting better with each bout.

Dropped out: none

Just missed: Charles Oliveira, Jan Blachowicz, Robert Whittaker, Gilbert Burns, Brian Ortega, Aljamain Sterling

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

Player Weightclass Record Trend 1. Amanda Nunes Bantamweight/Featherweight champion 20-4 -- A dominant featherweight title defense over Felicia Spencer in June has only widened the gap between Nunes and everyone else. Nunes will fight at 145 pounds once more when she defends her title on March 6 against Meghan Anderson. 2. Valentina Shevchenko Flyweight champion 20-3 -- Fresh off of MCL surgery, Shevchenko displayed her well-rounded attack in a wide decision win over a game Jennifer Maia at UFC 255. Although her preference is a trilogy at 135 pounds against Nunes, future title defenses at flyweight against Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy offer a decent amount of intrigue considering the division's lack of depth.

3. Weili Zhang Strawweight champion 21-1 -- An extended break to close 2020 was deserved after Zhang, China's first UFC champion, co-authored the greatest fight in women's MMA history by edging Joanna Jedrzejczyk. With little question surrounding her skills, toughness and cardio, Zhang is expected to return against former champions Rose Namajunas or Carla Esparza.

4. Rose Namajunas Strawweight 9-4 -- "Thug Rose" vehemently denied a rumor shared publicly by UFC president Dana White that the former champion was uninterested in a title bout against Zhang. It's a fight which could take place in early 2021 and would be among the best fights -- regardless of gender or weight -- that the UFC could make.

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Strawweight 16-4 -- The former champion proved she's still got a ton left in the tank by pushing Zhang to the limit in a split-decision loss. Jedrzejczyk's return, however, remains uncertain as the 33-year-old said a 2021 appearance would only come once fans are allowed to pack arenas once again.



Dropped out: none

Just missed: Jessica Andrade, Germaine de Randamie, Holly Holm, Aspen Ladd, Yan Xiaonan