Is Israel Adesanya in the midst of a swift decline at the age of 34 or is the middleweight division catching up quickly to the two-time 185-pound champion?

It's an interesting question to ponder after last Saturday's UFC 293 main event in Sydney, Australia, where Adesanya suffered among the most shocking upsets in UFC title history at the hands of Sean Strickland.

Just one fight removed from knocking out Alex Pereira to regain his middleweight title in April, Adesanya was simply bamboozled by Strickland's rare combination of high volume pressure and exceptional defense. Despite being a 7-1 betting favorite after cleaning out the division in recent years, Adesanya never quite got in a groove as Strickland beat him in all of the areas where "The Last Stylebender" typically excels.

Was this merely a case of styles making fights or has Adesanya failed to adapt and evolve? It's a question that is difficult to answer until we see Adesanya again, likely in an immediate title rematch, if UFC president Dana White's post-fight comments are any indication.

Regardless of where you stand on Adesanya, who barely held off the upstart Strickland for the final spot in CBS Sports' UFC pound-for-pound rankings, it's hard to avoid his recent history. Adesanya has now yielded his title twice in the past 10 months alone and is just 4-3 since 2021, which includes an unsuccessful attempt at capturing the light heavyweight title.

Adesanya barely spoke after the fight so it's difficult to know whether there were extenuating circumstances that might explain his performance. What can't be taken away from Strickland, however, is just how much he has evolved following consecutive defeats to Pereira and Jared Cannonier in 2022.

Strickland, who is now riding a three-fight win streak, never made a crucial mistake in a nearly flawless performance against Adesanya. He also showed improved power, which was evident by the first-round knockdown on a right cross that demanded Adesanya's respect.

Regardless of who wins the expected rematch, the division is undergoing an interesting changeover at the top as newcomers Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev and Bo Nickal continue to make noise in hopes of getting their shot at the title.

Using a criteria that takes into account everything from accomplishments to current form, let's take a closer look at the top fighters inside the Octagon.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Alexander Volkanovski -- Featherweight champion

Record: 25-2 | Previous ranking: No. 1

The striking wizard continued to round out his game and expand upon his legacy by finishing interim champion Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 in July. There's simply nothing Volkanovski can't do at the highest level. If the champion has his way, a title defense against Ilia Topuria will be up next before a move back up to lightweight.

2. Islam Makhachev -- Lightweight champion

Record: 24-1 | Previous ranking: 2

Lost in his victory over defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and the subsequent fallout of dispute over the fight's scoring, was just how incredibly Makhachev has grown as a striker. His pinpoint accuracy and poise was able to prevent Volkanovski from edging him, even as his preferred wrestling game was stifled. A rematch with Charles Oliveira is next on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi.

3. Jon Jones -- Heavyweight champion

Record: 27-1, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 3

With nearly 50 pounds of added weight following a long-awaited move up to heavyweight, Jones removed any fears of cage rust after three years away by quickly finishing Cyril Gane to become a two-division champion. At 35, Jones' return coincided perfectly for the promotion with the exit of Francis Ngannou. Former champ Stipe Miocic is up next at UFC 295 in November.

4. Leon Edwards -- Welterweight champion



Record: 20-3, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 6

Doubt him no more. Seven months removed from his real-life "Rocky" moment against Kamaru Usman via fifth-round knockout to commandeer the 170-pound title, Edwards doubled down in their UFC 286 rematch by taking home a majority decision. For his second title defense, Edwards is expected to face former two-time title challenger Colby Covington.

5. Charles Oliveira -- Lightweight

Record: 34-9 | Previous ranking: 7

Was the Brazilian finish machine's one-sided title loss to Islam Mahkachev the result of a bad stylistic matchup or did Oliveira's reckless and dramatic ways finally catch up to him? The 33-year-old's performance in finishing top contender Beneil Dariush in June suggests the former. A title rematch is set to be next at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

6. Sean O'Malley -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 17-1, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 7

The "Sugar Show" is alive and well atop the deepest division in the sport following a second-round TKO of Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. O'Malley silenced his critics by preventing Sterling from getting a takedown and appears ready to become the global superstar his talent and charisma have long teased. A December return is likely, with no shortage of big names rumored to be next.

7. Alexandre Pantoja -- Flyweight champion



Record: 26-5 | Previous ranking: 8

The Brazilian submission threat relied much more on his chin and iron will to edge Brandon Moreno by split decision at UFC 290 in one of the most thrilling and savage fights in flyweight history. At 33, Pantoja now owns three wins over Moreno and is riding a four-fight win streak.

8. Max Holloway -- Featherweight

Record: 24-7 | Previous ranking: 9

A master of reinvention, the 31-year-old Hawaiian star still hasn't lost to anyone not named Volkanovski at 145 pounds since 2013. Holloway bounced back big in 2023 by edging Arnold Allen in April before knocking out Chan Sung Jung in August.

9. Aljamain Sterling -- Bantamweight

Record: 23-4 | Previous ranking: No. 10

Frustrated by being unable to take down or bother Sean O'Malley at UFC 292, Sterling made a critical mistake that led directly to a TKO defeat. The loss snapped a nine-fight win streak as Sterling appeared on the verge of securing G.O.A.T. status at bantamweight. A move up to 145 pounds is possible for the 34-year-old former champion.

10. Israel Adesanya -- Middleweight



Record: 24-3 | Previous ranking: No. 4

What a whirlwind 2023 it has been for the former middleweight champion. First, he avenged a title knockout loss to rival Alex Pereira by dramatically reclaiming his belt in April. But a title defense against heavy underdog Sean Strickland in September saw Adesanya surprisingly outclassed in a flat performance. A title rematch could be next, per UFC president Dana White.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Sean Strickland, Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, Alex Pereira, Dricus du Plessis

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight

Record: 24-3 | Previous ranking: No. 2

The first Chinese-born UFC champion regained her 115-pound crown by dominating Carla Esparza at UFC 281 via second-round submission. She followed it up with a statistically historic beatdown of Amanda Lemos in August and, at 34, is at the top of her game.

2. Alexa Grasso -- Flyweight champion

Record: 16-3 | Previous ranking: 3

The former strawweight contender shocked the world by becoming the first flyweight to defeat Valentina Shevchenko in a massive upset at UFC 285. In doing so, Grasso became the first female Mexican-born champion in UFC history. Unbeaten in five fights at 125 pounds, Grasso was successful in turning the division upside down and will face Shevchenko a second time at UFC Noche in September.

3. Valentina Shevchenko -- Flyweight

Record: 23-4 | Previous ranking: No. 3

Her first defeat in six years brought an end to Shevchenko's dominant title reign at 125 pounds following a UFC female record seven title defenses. The fourth-round submission loss to Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 was nothing short of shocking. Shevchenko will look to recapture the title in a rematch with Grasso on Sept. 16 in Las Vegas.

4. Erin Blanchfield -- Flyweight

Record: 12-1 | Previous ranking: NR

The native of New Jersey is 6-0 in the UFC and seemingly on the verge of a title shot following consecutive victories over Jessica Andrade and Talia Santos. Although Blanchfield's grappling skills remain her calling card, her striking has improved tremendously. She also possesses a killer gas tank, as evidenced by the pace she put on Santos.

5. Manon Fiorot -- Flyweight

Record: 11-1 | Previous ranking: NR

Add Fiorot's name to the list of those who could be next for a shot at the 125-pound crown. The native of France is a dynamic kickboxer who is fresh off a unanimous decision win over former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in September.

Dropped out: Yan Xionan, Rose Namajunas

Just missed: Xionan, Tatiana Suarez, Talia Santos, Julianna Pena, Raquel Pennington