If you've been slow to realize just how good of a fighter Jan Blachowicz has quietly become, you surely aren't alone.

At 38, the Polish slugger's march to the UFC light heavyweight title proved to be one of the most surprising turns in recent years after Jon Jones' move up to heavyweight left the title vacant. But a closer examination of Blachowicz's run over the past four years shows a fairly consistent evolution.

It may have taken him becoming the first man to hand reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya his first defeat in last Saturday's 205-pound title bout at UFC 259 for Blachowicz to draw the respect he deserves after being the betting underdog in 10 of his previous 12 fights. But praising Blachowicz as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the game is anything but a reach.

Blachowicz began his UFC run with four defeats in his first six fights from 2014 to 2017. Yet over his last 10 trips to the Octagon, Blachowicz is now 9-1 with a workmanlike flair that -- similar to heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic -- doesn't always draw enough respect for how smart of a fighter he truly is.

While Blachowicz has authored a number of memorable knockout wins over this stretch against the likes of Luke Rockhold, Corey Anderson and Dominick Reyes, the Adesanya victory was a much more accurate picture of what makes him so good.

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of speed and reach against the dynamic Adesanya, Blachowicz remained incredibly poised and relied on the consistency of his jab to out-land his opponent and avoid falling into Adesanya's counter-striking web by leaving himself out of position with his aggression.

Along with the patience he showed, Blachowicz simply played a better game of chess than Adesanya by making the kind of championship adjustments throughout the fight -- including securing key takedowns over the final two rounds -- typically shown by a fighter with much more title experience than Blachowicz had in just his first defense.

Aside from his 2019 knockout loss to a red-hot Thiago Santos, Blachowicz retains a posture of defensive responsibility that pairs with his tank-like size to make him a dangerous out. Typically, fighters of this ilk still have a major flaw or malfunction that can be exposed and Blachowicz teased that it might be his cardio after multiple times appearing as if he might be fading entering the championship rounds.

The key result here, however, is that Blachowicz never faded and finished the five-round bout as the fresher fighter landing damage from top position on the ground late in the final round to cement his victory on the scorecards.

Given the parity within the division following Jones' exit, it's suddenly not out of the question that Blachowicz might author a legitimate title reign. He has become a student of the game and keeps improving with each fight.

Assuming a striker with Adesanya's speed and technique would have his way with Blachowicz didn't seem like much of a stretch heading into UFC 259. But Blachowicz continues to prove he's better in subtle ways that the casual eye doesn't always see. And when you pair those nuances with fight-ending power which forces you to respect it, that's a difficult combination of strengths.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

UFC Power Rankings Player Weightclass Record Trend 1. Jon Jones

Heavyweight 26-1 (1 NC) -- It wouldn't be incorrect to consider the former light heavyweight champion as MMA's G.O.A.T. That doesn't mean his current hold on the P4P throne isn't a tenuous one. The competition has slowly caught up to Jones, which makes his move up to heavyweight at age 33 an interesting one. Expect "Bones" to face the winner of Stipe Miocic-Francis Ngannou II for the title.

2. Kamaru Usman Welterweight champion 18-1 It's time to put some legitimate respect on this man's name. A dominant title defense over Gilbert Burns showcased Usman's constantly evolving striking. His streak of 13 consecutive UFC wins is second best in company history, so it's not hyperbole to make a case that he's the best fighter in the world right now given his overwhelmingly dominant wrestling strength.

3. Israel Adesanya Middleweight champion 20-1 Still the best 185-pound fighter in the world, Adesanya's stock was brought back down to earth just a bit in a somewhat humanizing light heavyweight title loss to Jan Blachowicz. While Adesanya certainly had his moments, he was out maneuvered by a bigger champion, slowing any designs he might have had on moving up even higher in weight to fight Jon Jones.

4. Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight champion 20-1-1 -- Despite being fresh off of an all-action draw against Brandon Moreno, the reigning 125-pound champion capped off a breakout 2020 by winning Fighter of the Year honors. This force of nature also injected much-needed life into the 125-pound division following the exits of Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo. Up next is a rematch with Moreno in June.

5. Dustin Poirier Lightweight 27-6 (1 NC) -- Although UFC president Dana White wasn't willing to crown Poirier as the new lightweight king following his TKO of Conor McGregor in their January rematch, there simply isn't a better lightweight in the world not named Khabib Nurmagomedov. Should "The Eagle" commit to retirement talk, Poirier deserves a title shot next.

6. Stipe Miocic Heavyweight champion 20-3 -- At 38, Miocic is set to enter arguably the most dangerous challenge to his pair of heavyweight title reigns when he rematches the hard-hitting Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. While Miocic proved in a pair of title wins over Daniel Cormier that age hasn't slowed down his resolve, the much-improved Ngannou is a scary matchup for anyone.

7. Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight champion 22-1 -- A second win over former champion Max Holloway brought with it a bit of controversy over the disputed split decision. However you scored it, Volkanovski is expected to have his hands full next time out with a re-energized Brian Ortega at UFC 260.

8. Max Holloway Featherweight 22-6 -- A shutout of Calvin Kattar in January might just be the most dynamic performance of the future Hall of Famer's career. Holloway set countless records for attempts and strikes landed over the five rounds. He also likely secured a shot at the winner of Volkanovski-Ortega.

9. Justin Gaethje Lightweight 22-3 -- Gaethje appeared close to chopping down the left leg of Nurmagomedov until the departing lightweight champion mounted and submitted him. But with the title expected to become vacant, there's no reason "The Highlight" can't work himself back to another title shot over the next year.

10. Jan Blachowicz Light heavyweight champion 28-8 Often lost within his Cinderella story of securing an unlikely UFC title as he pushes closer to 40 is just how intelligent a fighter Blachowicz has evolved into. The Polish powerhouse never over commits and can adapt well under pressure.



Dropped out: Petr Yan

Just missed: Yan, Charles Oliveira, Robert Whittaker, Brian Ortega, Francis Ngannou, Aljamain Sterling

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

Player Weightclass Record Trend 1. Amanda Nunes Bantamweight/Featherweight champion 20-4 -- First-time parenthood did nothing to slow "The Lioness" in her dominant finish of Megan Anderson in March to defend her 145-pound title. Unless a trilogy against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko can be made, Nunes will continue to be an overwhelming favorite against any fighter across two divisions. 2. Valentina Shevchenko Flyweight champion 20-3 -- Shevchenko displayed her well-rounded attack in a wide decision win over a game Jennifer Maia at UFC 255. Although her preference is a trilogy at 135 pounds against Nunes, her next title defense should be an interesting one when she faces hard-hitting former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 261.

3. Weili Zhang Strawweight champion 21-1 -- More than a full year after co-authoring the greatest fight in women's MMA history in a close win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Zhang will return on April 24 against another former champion in Rose Namajunas. China's first UFC champion has a complete game featuring toughness, technique and cardio for days.

4. Rose Namajunas Strawweight 9-4 -- "Thug Rose" returned in 2020 to avenge her title loss to Jessica Andrade in their three-round thriller. The victory secured Namajunas a shot at regaining her title at UFC 261 against new champion Weili Zhang in one of the best fights on paper the UFC could make.

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Strawweight 16-4 -- The former champion proved she's still got a ton left in the tank by pushing Zhang to the limit in a split-decision loss in March 2020. Jedrzejczyk's return, however, remains uncertain one year later as the 33-year-old said a 2021 appearance would only come once fans were allowed to pack arenas.



Dropped out: None

Just missed: Jessica Andrade, Germaine de Randamie, Holly Holm, Aspen Ladd, Yan Xiaonan