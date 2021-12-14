Charles Oliveira is a bad, bad dude.

By extending his win streak to 10 with a third-round submission of Dustin Porier on Saturday, the defending lightweight champion used UFC 269 in Las Vegas as his validation moment for undisputed status as the best lightweight in the world. The only question now becomes how highly he should be ranked among all fighters in the sport.

Armed with UFC records for most career finishes and submissions, Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) was already a danger to end any fight at seemingly any moment, regardless of the level of competition in front of him. But he was also seen as a bit of reckless opportunist who hadn't yet been made to pay on the elite level for his mistakes.

The manner in which Oliveira first captured the vacant title in May, by rising from the canvas to finish fellow gunslinger Michael Chandler only seemed to further arm critics that the native of Brazil might be too streaky for his own good. Yet Oliveira backed it all up -- and then some -- with the combination of chin, toughness and IQ he showed in dismantling Poirier.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Oliveira succeeded in drawing Poirier into a high-paced war in the opening round, which forced him to get up twice from flash knockdowns and absorb a heavy amount of damage in order to land his own. But the effects of the skirmish seemed to play into Oliveira's hands as Poirier slowly began to wear down.

The second round saw Oliveira use an early takedown to set up a top game that successfully drained Poirier of whatever fight was left in him. Oliveira used veteran tactics such as restricting Poirier's breathing (and possibly holding his opponent's gloves illegally) to gain every ounce of an advantage. And it worked.

The result is that for as long as Oliveira can claim control over such a loaded division, he's going to be trouble for any and every opponent he faces. Oliveira's mental strength is at an all-time high and when he's able to flow that confidently in and out of dangerous situations without getting caught, he's incredibly hard to slow down, let alone beat.

At 32, Oliveira is enjoying the fruits of his own labor, done so the hard way through a long win streak to reinvent himself and many long hours preparing behind the scenes to build the kind of championship resolve that is quickly becoming his calling card.

For CBS Sports' updated divisional rankings, click here.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

UFC Power Rankings Fighter Weightclass Record Trend 1. Kamaru Usman

Welterweight champion 20-1 -- The recent evolution of "The Nigerian Nightmare" as a striker is something to behold under coach Trevor Wittman. Usman's close victory over Colby Covington in their rematch at UFC 268 was further proof of how efficiently the champ has cleaned out the division.

2. Israel Adesanya Middleweight champion 21-1 -- A hiccup at light heavyweight in March while attempting to become a two-division champion did nothing to question whether Adesanya is still the best 185-pound fighter in the world today. His UFC 263 shutout of Marvin Vettori in their rematch was masterful, setting the stage for another with former champion Robert Whittaker.

3. Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight champion 23-1 -- The wizard of 145 pounds appeared to quiet any remaining skeptics by how fiercely he defended his title against Brian Ortega at UFC 266. Unbeaten in 10 trips to the Octagon, Volkanovski is on his way toward creating a historically relevant career resume at featherweight.

4. Charles Oliveira Lightweight champion 32-8 (1 NC) Oliveira's 10th straight victory was his most impressive to date in surviving a wild first round to wear down and finish Dustin Poirier in his first title defense. No longer can anyone call "Do Bronx" anything but the best 155-pound fighter in the world.

5. Francis Ngannou Heavyweight champion 16-3 How do you properly frame how scary and dangerous this man is? If Ngannou's knockout streak hasn't fully convinced you, the evolution shown during his rematch with Stipe Miocic to seize the title should be enough. The 35-year-old is improving at a terrifying rate. He has a date with interim champ Ciryl Gane set for UFC 270 January.

6. Petr Yan Interim bantamweight champion

16-2 Status lost in his DQ defeat to Aljamain Sterling that cost Yan his 135-pound title in a fight he was winning was completely restored at UFC 267. Yan outpointed a game Cory Sandhagen in a thriller to capture the interim title, setting up a Sterling rematch and renewed claim as bantamweight's best.

7. Max Holloway Featherweight 23-6 In a thrilling November victory over a refreshed Yair Rodriguez, Holloway showcased everything that makes him great over five rounds, from an iron chin to championship-level adjustments. If a trilogy against Volkanovski isn't next, "Blessed" has shown huge interest in rematching Conor McGregor.

8. Robert Whittaker Middleweight 23-5 A three-fight win streak, all against elite competition, has the former middleweight champion set for an early 2022 rematch against Adesanya. Whittaker has used the time since his 2019 TKO loss to rebuild himself from a technical standpoint and appears as dangerous as ever.

9. Justin Gaethje Lightweight 23-3 The former interim lightweight champion appears to have secured a second shot at the lightweight title following his UFC 268 win over Michael Chandler. Gaethje is 5-1 since altering his style just a bit from full-time brawler to tactical finisher.

10. Brandon Moreno Flyweight champion 19-5-2 Mexico's first UFC champion has evolved to become one of the sport's best. With a record of 5-0-2 since 2018, Moreno moves on to what should be an explosive third fight against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo.



Dropped out: Dustin Poirier

Just missed: Cyril Gane, Poirier, Aljamain Sterling, TJ Dillashaw, Glover Teixeira

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

Player Weightclass Record Trend 1. Valentina Shevchenko Flyweight champion 22-3 A move down to her natural weight of 125 pounds has allowed Shevchenko to go on a run of dominance rarely seen at this level atop the sport. Her TKO of Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 made it six defenses of her flyweight title. 2. Rose Namajunas Strawweight champion 11-4 A split-decision win over former champion Weili Zhang in their UFC 268 rematch has Namajunas one step closer to cementing status as the greatest female 115-pound fighter in UFC history. Up next is likely yet another rematch against inaugural titleholder Carla Esparza.

3. Amanda Nunes Featherweight champion 20-4 The G.O.A.T.'s implosion against Julianna Pena at UFC 269 might have been the most shocking upset in MMA history. Still armed with the UFC featherweight title, Nunes will need to prove at 33 that her hunger to dig deep hasn't been extinguished.

4. Carla Esparza Strawweight 18-6 -- Five straight wins and a dominant finish of contender Yan Xiaonan has the UFC's first women's champion at 115 pounds on the verge of a possible shot at regaining her crown. "The Cookie Monster" is currently the most dangerous and confident version of herself to date at 33 and riding a ton of momentum.

5. Julianna Pena Bantamweight champion 11-4 This is what the power of the human spirit at full bloom looks like. The always confident Pena turned in a performance of a lifetime by disarming Amanda Nunes and shockingly submitting her to capture the 135-pound crown. Pena has never looked this good before and still has a ton of work left to fully convince her skeptical critics.



Dropped out: Weili Zhang

Just missed: Zhang, Jessica Andrade, Germaine de Randamie, Holly Holm, Marina Rodriguez