If there's one thing that's heartbreaking about Khabib Nurmagomedov laying his gloves down in the center of the cage last Saturday at UFC 254 to signal the end of his 12-year pro career, it's that the UFC lightweight champion decided to walk away just as he was finding out how great he can be.

Nurmagomedov, who improved to a gaudy 29-0, had just put the finishing touches on a dominant second-round submission of interim champion Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi. After an emotional reaction to his victory just three months following the death of his father and trainer, Nurmagomedov revealed a promise to his mother that he would never fight again without his father by his side.

The news was certainly good for the deep ground of top contenders and future Hall of Famers that populate the 155-pound rankings below Nurmagomedov. But along with the time spent outside the cage due to bad luck and injury that limited Nurmagomedov to just seven UFC fights in the past six years, his early retirement comes at a point in which he raised the ceiling of his game to a level most never believed he would achieve.

For a fighter often labeled as one-dimensional due to his mastery of wrestling, Nurmagomedov evolved into an incredibly well-rounded force, particularly in the three fights that closed his career -- title defenses against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Gaethje, with all three one-sided bouts ending via submission.

What was evident so early in his fight with the dangerous Gaethje was how big the gap was between them from the standpoint of technique and execution. Nurmagomedov exhausted Gaethje early by constantly cutting off the cage to apply pressure. He also walked through heavy punches and hard leg kicks before swooping in to finish the fight with an incredible takedown and transition to full mount before applying a seated triangle choke.

For as historically deep as the lightweight division was during Nurmagomedov's reign as its best fighter, the fact that he was able to so impressively widen the gap between him and everyone else speaks best to how great he truly was.

As a man of conviction as it pertains to his faith and the importance of his family, there's little reason to believe we ever will see him fight again. The decision to walk away while standing so firmly in possession of the title as pound-for-pound king should only help Nurmagomedov's legacy given the fact that we never saw him make a fatal mistake inside the cage or become badly compromised due to age, diminished skill or injury.

Nurmagomedov will take his victory lap atop the P4P standings while the UFC decides what's next for the lightweight title. Whomever succeeds him over the next year as both 155-pound champion and the new king of the sport from a P4P standpoint, it's hard to imagine anyone being as dominant as "The Eagle."

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

UFC Power Rankings Player Weightclass Record Trend 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Lightweight champion 29-0 -- Nurmagomedov chose to walk away from the sport at the peak of his powers having never been stopped, cut or defeated in 13 trips to the Octagon. Although debates will linger as to whether he did enough to deserve G.O.A.T. status when all is said and done, no one is debating whether he exits the sport as the best fighter in the world today.

2. Jon Jones Heavyweight 26-1 (1 NC) -- Although he recently vacated his 205-pound crown for a move up with the big boys, recent Twitter activity from Jones suggests he's just as interested in fighting middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at 205 pounds. Either way, the once dominant Jones' hold on this spot is precarious at best after a series of close fights.

3. Israel Adesanya Middleweight champion 20-0 Unless he chooses to satisfy Jon Jones' wish for a super fight following their extended skirmish on social media, Adesanya is likely headed toward a title rematch against former middleweight king Robert Whittaker. A dominant victory there could secure him the top spot on this list given Nurmagomedov's exit. 4. Stipe Miocic Heavyweight champion 20-3 The 38-year-old Miocic closed out his trilogy with Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 in August by cementing his status as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history. Miocic said he isn't retiring anytime soon and stands to take home some big future paydays against Francis Ngannou or Jon Jones. 5. Kamaru Usman Welterweight champion 17-1 Despite playing it safe down the stretch, Usman was dominant in outworking late-replacement Jorge Masvidal to defend his title at UFC 251. Up next should be the red-hot Gilbert Burns in what would be a dangerous test on paper.

6. Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight champion 22-1 -- A second win over former champion Max Holloway brought with it a bit of controversy over the disputed split decision. However you scored it, Volkanovski is expected to have his hands full next time out with a re-energized Brian Ortega. 7. Dustin Poirier Lightweight 26-6 (1 NC) At 31, Poirier very much remains championship material, which his all-action June win over Dan Hoooker proved. Given Nurmagomedov's retirement, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Poirier get the call for a vacant title shot opposite Conor McGregor in a rematch. 8. Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight champion 19-1 A pair of dominant finishes over long-time contender Joseph Benavidez announced Figueiredo as the baddest 125-pound fighter in the UFC following Henry Cejudo's retirement. A scheduled title defense against former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was scratched due to injury with Figueiredo now set to close 2020 against Alex Perez. 9. Max Holloway Featherweight 21-6 Holloway was forced to settle for a split-decision loss in his title rematch with Volkanovski. So what's next? That remains unknown within a deep division and the unlikely scenario he gets a trilogy anytime soon. 10. Justin Gaethje Lightweight 22-3 Gaethje appeared close to chopping down the left leg of Nurmagomedov until the departing lightweight champion mounted and submitted him. But with the title now vacant, there's no reason "The Highlight" can't work himself back to the top over the next year.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Petr Yan, Tony Ferguson, Robert Whittaker, Jan Blachowicz, Gilbert Burns, Aljamain Sterling, Conor McGregor

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

Player Weightclass Record Trend 1. Amanda Nunes Bantamweight/Featherweight champion 20-4 -- A dominant featherweight title defense over Felicia Spencer in June has only widened the gap between Nunes and every other female fighter at or near her weight divisions. Nunes is expected to return in December to defend her 145-pound belt against Megan Anderson. 2. Valentina Shevchenko Flyweight champion 19-3 -- The best 125-pound fighter in the world looked unbeatable at UFC 247 in her title defense against Katllyn Chookagian. The good news for Shevchenko is the division is finally getting deeper thanks to the emergence of Jessica Andrade, Lauren Murphy, Cynthia Calvillo and, her next opponent, Jennifer Maia.

3. Weili Zhang Strawweight champion 21-1 -- Zhang's inevitable ascent to global stardom after becoming China's first UFC champion only continued in her first title defense at UFC 248. She co-authored quite possibly the best fight in women's MMA history against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and answered any remaining questions about her skills, toughness and cardio. 4. Rose Namajunas Strawweight 9-4 -- The former 115-pound champion made an emphatic return from a long layoff to end talk of retirement by avenging her title loss to Jessica Andrade. "Thug" Rose was forced to walk through hell to do so in a near disastrous final round that left her swollen and bloody. An inevitable showdown with Weili Zhang for the belt could be the best fight to make in women's MMA.

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Strawweight 16-4 -- The former champion proved she's still got a ton left in the tank by pushing Weili Zhang to the limit in a split-decision loss. Jedrzejczyk's return, however, remains uncertain as the 33-year-old said a 2021 return would only come once fans are allowed to pack arenas once again.



Dropped out: None

Just missed: Germaine de Randamie, Jessica Andrade, Tatiana Suarez, Holly Holm, Aspen Ladd, Cynthia Calvillo