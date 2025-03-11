It may not prove to be the most exciting development in terms of future ticket sales or commercial potential, but Magomed Ankalaev scored one for meritocracy sake last weekend at UFC 313 when his long-awaited title shot flipped the 205-pound division upside down.

Ankalaev, a native of Dagestan, Russia, who had long accused UFC matchmakers of keeping him away from Alex Pereira's light heavyweight title reign, proved he was able to solve the fan-favorite "Poatan" despite going a combined 0-for-12 on takedown attempts over five rounds.

What Ankalaev did ultimately do, however, was constantly make Pereira think as he turned their title bout into a more technical affair by using smart pressure, angles and clean striking to hurt the Brazilian star in Round 2 and mute most of his offense the rest of the way.

At 6-foot-3, Ankalaev proved he had the size to stand with Pereira and much more versatile game to constantly keep him guessing. Most importantly, Ankalaev was never intimidated by the power or aura of his opponent, which helped him disarm Pereira and put him on his back foot for most of the fight.

Whether Pereira or any of Ankalaev's critics were impatiently waiting for him to eventually make a crucial mistake, it never took place. And even though Ankalaev's victory has been seen as a backwards step, in some capacity, for UFC's bottom line given the likelihood of Pereira moving up to heavyweight had he won, the better fighter got his hand raised by using the constant threat of a takedown to wear Pereira down and make him look human.

UFC 313 fight fall out: Next options for Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev and Justin Gaethje after Saturday Shakiel Mahjouri

An immediate rematch is expected given Pereira's popularity and the incredible success he has had since arriving on the scene in UFC four years ago before embarking upon a journey to capture titles in two weight divisions. But for now, Ankalaev proved he's the best in show at 205 pounds after being made to wait so long for his opportunity.

Riding a 14-bout unbeaten streak since losing in his UFC debut back in 2018, Ankalaev could be on his way to a lengthy run given how difficult he has been to hit cleanly or be physically taken advantage of.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Islam Makhachev -- Lightweight champion

Record: 27-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

Despite top contender Arman Tsarukyan pulling out of their rematch at UFC 311 in January just one day prior due to a back injury, Makhachev made quick work of late replacement Renato Moicano in a first-round submission. Makhachev, a teammate and protege of former 155-pound king Khabib Nurmagomedov, broke the record for lightweight title defenses with the win and extended his win streak to 15, which is one shy of Anderson Silva's UFC record.

2. Ilia Topuria -- Lightweight



Record: 15-0 | Previous ranking: 2

Topuria, a native of Georgia who fights out of Spain, looks very much to be the next breakout star in MMA after earning fighter of the year in 2024 with knockouts of the pound-for-pound ranked Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. The former 145-pound champion surprised the MMA world when he vacated his UFC title in February to pave the way for a move up to lightweight. Could pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev be next?

3. Merab Dvalishvili -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 19-4 | Previous ranking: 4

Despite a serious back injury and nasty cut on his leg, the underdog Dvalishvili outlasted unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in his first title defense. The native of Georgia, who just might possess the best cardio in UFC history, has now beaten a who's who at 135 pounds since 2022. He may not be a finisher but "The Machine" is as tough a test as anyone in UFC.

4. Dricus du Plessis -- Middleweight champion



Record: 22-2 | Previous ranking: 6

Say what you will about his lumbering and often raw style of forward pressure, the native of South Africa has achieved tremendous results throughout nine unbeaten trips to the Octagon. The defending 185-pound champion returned to Australia in February to widely outpoint Sean Strickland in their title rematch. A showdown with unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev looms although DDP has shown interest in fighting Alex Pereira at 205 pounds.

5. Jon Jones -- Heavyweight champion

Record: 27-1, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 5

In just his second UFC appearance in nearly five years, Jones successfully shook off an 18-month layoff and recovery from pectoral surgery to dominate former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. While the performance was both complete and impressive for Jones, it came against a 42-year-old opponent who looked slow, hadn't fought in three years and hadn't won since 2020.

6. Alexandre Pantoja -- Flyweight champion

Record: 29-5 | Previous ranking: 7

After relying much more on his iron will than his P4P skills to take the flyweight title from Brandon Moreno last summer, the Brazilian submission expert has stayed busy since with a trio of title defenses against Brandon Royval (in their rematch), Steve Erceg and, most recently, UFC debutant Kai Asakura. At 34, Pantoja seems to only have gotten better since winning UFC gold and is in the best shape of his career.

7. Magomed Ankalaev -- Light heavyweight champion

Record: 20-1-1, 1 NC | Previous ranking: NR

The native of Dagestan, Russia, finally got his shot at Alex Pereira's 205-pound title at UFC 313 in March and Ankalev delivered a strong and technical performance to take the title. He also extended his unbeaten streak to an impressive 14 fights. Even though Ankalaev went 0-for-12 on takedown attempts against Pereira, he showed a well-rounded game by pressuring his opponent and landing the cleaner strikes without making a crucial mistake.

8. Belal Muhammad -- Welterweight champion

Record: 24-4, 1 NC | Previous ranking: 8

With an unbeaten streak that reached 11 fights when he upset Leon Edwards to capture the welterweight title at UFC 304 in July, the time to doubt or undermine Muhammad's world-class skills is no more. At 36, the proud Palestinian-American from Chicago also became the oldest fighter to win a UFC title at 170 pounds or below. With an injury behind him, Muhammad's first title defense will come against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May.

9. Alex Pereira -- Light heavyweight

Record: 12-3 | Previous ranking: No. 3

The 37-year-old Brazilian slugger finally welcomed the well-rounded game and grappling threat of top contender Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March. The result brought an end to Pereira's historic run as 205-pound champion, which included three title defenses in a UFC record of just 176 days in 2024. Expect "Poatan" to secure an immediate rematch as any future talks of moving up to heavyweight need to be shelved in order to look to avenge his title defeat.

10. Khamzat Chimaev -- Middleweight

Record: 14-0 | Previous ranking: 9

The only thing previously stopping Chimaev from joining this list has been inactivity, largely due to a bad-luck mixture of illness and injury. But a healthy Chimaev is as dangerous as any in the sport, as evidenced by the 30-year-old's first-round destruction of Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 in October, which left the former champion with a broken jaw. Despite the breakthrough win, Chimaev is expected to get the next crack at Dricus du Plessis following his second straight win over former champion Sean Strickland II in March.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Umar Nurmagomedov, Tom Aspinall, Sean O'Malley, Magomed Ankalaev, Alexander Volkanovski

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight champion

Record: 25-3 | Previous ranking: No. 2

Zhang improved to 10-0 in the UFC against everyone not named Rose Namajunas when she dominated unbeaten Tatiana Suarez over five rounds at UFC 312 in February. At 35, Zhang only continues to round out her game while teasing aspirations of moving up to 125 pounds and attempting to become a two-division champion.

2. Valentina Shevchenko -- Flyweight champion

Record: 24-4-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

The future Hall of Famer cemented her legacy even further by becoming a two-time champion in her trilogy against Alexa Grasso at UFC 306. At 36, Shevchenko defied age and a one-year layoff to pitch a shutout of Grasso over five rounds thanks to her grappling and counterpunching. Top contender Manon Fiorot of France is up next for the co-main event of UFC 315 in May.

3. Manon Fiorot -- Flyweight



Record: 12-1 | Previous ranking: 3

A shutout, five-round decision over red-hot Erin Blanchfield looks to be the final hurdle that the 34-year-old native of France will have to clear en route to a title shot. Fiorot's takedown defense and ability to avoid danger on the ground set the perfect stage for her pinpoint striking to shine. After having to wait out Shevchenko's trilogy with Alexa Grasso, Fiorot will finally get her shot at gold in May at UFC 315.

4. Kayla Harrison -- Bantamweight

Record: 18-1 | Previous ranking: 4

Despite an insane weight cut down to 135 pounds that left her hospitalized and urinating blood just weeks before the fight, Harrison appears to have finally secured a shot at a UFC title with her October victory over No. 2-ranked Ketlen Vieira. Harrison was forced to overcome heavy swelling and blood after being cut for the first time in her career. While Harrison will be a heavy betting favorite against champion Julianna Pena, the real question comes down to whether she can continue to make the weight in this division after competing at 155 pounds in the PFL.

5. Alexa Grasso -- Flyweight

Record: 16-4--1 | Previous ranking: 5

The former UFC women's flyweight champion from Mexico hasn't fought since surrendering her title via wide unanimous decision in their trilogy bout at UFC 306 last fall. Grasso remains 5-1-1 since moving up to 125 pounds in 2020 but proved against Shevchenko that her grappling skills could use some freshening up during her layoff. Grasso begins her path toward redemption when she welcomes red-hot Natalia Silva in May at UFC 315.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Erin Blanchfield, Julianna Pena, Yan Xiaonan, Virna Jandiroba, Tatiana Suarez