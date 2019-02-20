UFC Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Jon Jones once again atop the MMA throne; Conor McGregor barely hanging on

Thanks to the fall and subsequent exit from the promotion by former flyweight king Demetrious Johnson, the debate over who deserves to be crowned pound-for-pound king of the UFC has drastically heated up.

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' emphatic return to reclaim his title for the third time amid the complicated realities of his drug testing issues has only intensified the uncertainty. As has the dominance (and follow-up suspension) of unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. And don't forget Daniel Cormier's recent addition to history by becoming a simultaneous two-division champion.

All three of the names mentioned above are worthy of consideration for title of best in the world. If we're being honest, fellow champions Max Holloway and Tyron Woodley aren't that far behind. But something has to give when declaring a single fighter as better than the rest, and in the case of Jones, some difficult decisions must be made.

Jones has two competing facts playing against him. On one hand, it's very difficult to argue against the idea that he's the best fighter to ever step foot in the Octagon. Simultaneously, his sketchy drug history, the questionable lengths UFC and USADA have gone to support him and the current uneasiness regarding the picograms that keep showing up in his system simply can't be ignored.

Yet in the eye of the P4P beholder, a decision must be made — and in this case, there's little room for gray. You either penalize Jones for both his transgressions and the thick layer of suspicion that hangs above by removing him from the P4P top 10 altogether or you go by what he has done inside the cage alone.

While the case against Jones certainly seems to have legs, especially considering USADA's inability to show conclusive proof that his recent failed tests weren't performance enhancing, Jones continues to remind of his greatness each time he returns.

The efficient and intelligent way in which he took apart Alexander Gustafsson in their December title rematch not only hushed any whispers that cage rust could be an issue, it showed that Jones has a plan in place to become a more cerebral fighter as his speed slowly recedes.

Jones has proven on two occasions that he's better than Cormier at 205 pounds (although a third fight at heavyweight, should Jones agree to move up, would be intriguing) and has a more proven resume to get the nod over the dominant Nurmagomedov.

As long as Jones continues to win, he's too good to keep off the top of this list. There may be steady turmoil in his life beyond fighting but it's inside the fighting surface where he remains the G.O.A.T.

On the women's side, two-division champion Amanda Nunes not only left no doubt that she's the best female fighter in the sport today with a destructive first-round knockout of featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino, she likely cemented her resume as the G.O.A.T.

Nunes, who has whispered thoughts retirement in the near future, should have the ability to defend either title she wants moving forward and has victories over just about every current or former UFC champion that has mattered, in and around her division. The only one left is former bantamweight champion Holly Holm, which could be a coming attraction.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

UFC Power Rankings Player Weightclass Record Trend 1. Jon Jones (c)

Light heavyweight 23-1 The 205-pound king returns for a quick turnaround against surprise contender Anthony Smith at UFC 235 on March 2. 2. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) Lightweight 27-0 The combination of Ramadan this spring and the nine-month retroactive suspension handed down to "The Eagle" for his role in the UFC 229 melee in Las Vegas should keep him out of the cage for at least the first half of 2019.

3. Daniel Cormier (c) Heavyweight 22-1 (1 NC) While his return remains uncertain due to lingering injuries, DC has maintained his next fight will be the last of his career. Cormier, who turns 40 in March, seems likely to face Brock Lesnar or Stipe Miocic.

4. Max Holloway (c) Featherweight 20-3 Holloway's impressive TKO of unbeaten Brian Ortega in December put a difficult 2018 behind him and reminded of his greatness. The future, however, remains unclear due to UFC president Dana White's hope that "Blessed" adds his name to an already stacked lightweight division.

5. Tyron Woodley (c) Welterweight 18-3-1 Woodley somehow seems to get better with age and continues to deliver efficient and one-sided performances. He'll have a tough task on his hands at UFC 235 when battle-tested challenger Kamaru Usman comes knocking. 6. Tony Ferguson Lightweight 24-3 -- Already long overdue for a title shot, it's time for Ferguson to get his due. Injuries and bad luck have gotten in his way. Even if Nurmagomedov can't go to open the year, getting another shot at the interim title he previously held seems like the least that UFC can do for him.

7. Henry Cejudo (c) Flyweight 14-2 Cejudo's stock continues to keep rising. The Olympic gold medalist packaged an upset win over former 125-pound king Demetrious Johnson in their rematch with a devastating first-round TKO of current bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. Regardless of the flyweight division's future, Cejudo appears to be going places.

8. Robert Whittaker (c) Middleweight 20-4 -- Injuries continue to hold Whittaker back from being able to consistently prove he's among the best fighters in the sport. Last-minute abdominal surgery forced him out of a title defense in February and any thought of ironing out a return date remains premature.

9. TJ Dillashaw (c) Bantamweight 16-4 The decision to cut down to flyweight for the first time in his career seems an incorrect one in hindsight considering Dillashaw was battered by Cejudo. With Marlon Moraes making noise at 135 pounds, a fun fight for bantamweight control could be on the horizon.

10. Conor McGregor Lightweight 21-4 -- Don't count out the biggest pay-per-view star in the sport's history just yet. While cage rust was certainly a factor in his dominant loss to Nurmagomedov, expect McGregor to get every opportunity in 2019 to regain his prior glory. Was he overrated at times throughout his rise? Probably. But his resume still speaks for itself.



Dropped out: Demetrious Johnson

Just missed: Dustin Poirier, Kamaru Usman, Jose Aldo, Yoel Romero, Brian Ortega

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

UFC Power Rankings Player Weightclass Record Trend 1. Amanda Nunes (c) Bantamweight/Featherweight 17-4 There's no room left in the conversation to discredit what Nunes has accomplished. She has fixed cardio issues that slowed down the early part of her rise and remains among the most dangerous and efficient strikers in the sport. 2. Cris "Cyborg" Justino Featherweight 20-2 The fact that Justino was effectively lured into a brawl by Nunes doesn't mean she's over the hill or not what was advertised. "Cyborg" still probably beats every other woman put in front of her and considering the dominant streak she recently snapped, likely deserves a rematch.

3. Rose Namajunas (c) Strawweight 15-2 -- Slowed by injuries following a pair of impressive titles wins over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, "Thug Rose" is ready to return in 2019 against the red-hot and dangerous Jessica Andrade and is willing to take the fight in her opponent's backyard of Brazil. 4. Valentina Shevchenko Flyweight 16-3 -- The new flyweight queen looked impressive in taking apart former kickboxing rival Jedrzejczyk to cement her claim as the best 125-pound fighter in the world. An eventual trilogy fight with Nunes is likely the biggest fight she could make and it's one she would still have a chance to win considering how close their 2017 rematch was.

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Strawweight 15-3 -- Jedrzejczyk learned in 2018 that flyweight is one division too big for her. And that's OK. Joanna still wants to compete at 115 pounds and now that the pressure of being champion has been taken off her shoulders, it wouldn't be a shock for her to one day reclaim the title.



Dropped out: None

Just missed: Jessica Andrade, Holly Holm, Tatiana Suarez, Michelle Waterson