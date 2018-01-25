UFC president Dana White addresses Nate Diaz's 2018 future in the Octagon

One day after Nate Diaz appeared to announce on social media his intention to return to the Octagon this spring, Dana White said he would make the mercurial fighter an offer. The UFC president also eliminated a couple of big-name possibilities right off the bat.

Diaz (19-11) hasn't fought since a majority decision loss to Conor McGregor in their August 2016 welterweight rematch. The last 17 months has seen Diaz, 32, turn down any fight offered to him that didn't include McGregor's name while publicly disputing claims from White about the financials.

On Tuesday, Diaz posted a picture of himself flipping off McGregor from their infamous bottle throwing incident at a 2016 news conference and addressed his future.

"Sick of sitting around waiting for you f------ to do s---," Diaz wrote. "There's no excitement in this fight s---. Step your games up. I'll see u around May, June. Sincerely, 'The Real Champ.'"

Asked by TMZ on Wednesday for a response, White said he would be in touch.

"I'll tell you what, I'll call him today and make him an offer," White said. "I've got to look at the rankings and see where everybody is. I will make Nate Diaz an offer to fight today."

But asked for specifics regarding whether Diaz could be in line to face a pair of big-name fighters -- welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and a trilogy with McGregor -- White pulled back.

"The reality is there is real guys like Rafael dos Anjos, guys in line waiting for [Woodley]," White said. "There is so many guys who deserve that fight before Nate does and they are going to get it.

"I think people would rather see Conor come back and either fight Tony [Ferguson] or Khabib [Nurmagomedov], whoever wins. And the Nate Diaz fight isn't going anywhere. We could do that thing anytime."

McGregor's return remains as equally uncertain as Diaz, although recent comments from White make it seem August or September are possibilities. Although McGregor hasn't fought since winning the lightweight title in November 2016, White still hasn't stripped him of the title despite presenting a confusion scenario in which Ferguson, the interim champion, will face Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 on April 7 for the "undisputed" championship.

The interesting part of Diaz's future is how badly UFC could use his star power in 2018. That's not to say that signing him will be easy for White, especially since Diaz caught a taste of pay-per-view headliner money against McGregor and isn't afraid to sit out in order to raise his value while waiting for the right offer.

Along with his older brother Nick, the equally mercurial UFC middleweight, Diaz grew to fame by being anti-hero, not afraid to call out White or UFC at a time when fighters were afraid to do so. It will be interesting to see just how desperate UFC gets in terms of offering Diaz a big fight (along with enough money to make it happen).

Although the Diaz brothers have never been known for their reliability, they bring a loyal fan base and have no problem helping in hyping up a fight by using trash talk. With a lack of star power at the top for UFC, it's a commodity the promotion could badly use.