UFC president Dana White claims Brock Lesnar is 'definitely' making a return to the Octagon

Brock Lesnar is set to defend his WWE universal championship on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans at WrestleMania 34 against Roman Reigns, but for many, they're not all too concerned with Lesnar's performance on WWE's biggest stage. No, they're mainly focused on what Lesnar does after the event takes place; more specifically, they're eyeing whether the former heavyweight champion will make a return to the UFC.

While speculation has been making the rounds in the course of the past few months, UFC president Dana White might have put all the rumors to bed during an appearance on "UFC Tonight" on Wednesday. During the appearance following the UFC 223 press conference, White proclaimed that his former champ is "definitely" stepping into the Octagon again in the future.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

On @UFCtonight, @DanaWhite says that Brock Lesnar is definitely coming back to the UFC. — John Stouffer (@johnstouffer) April 5, 2018

Lesnar's current contract with WWE is coming to an end, and the belief recently has been that he will drop his championship on Sunday in New Orleans before heading back to the UFC. White seemed to all but confirm that on Wednesday evening with these comments.

The last appearance for Lesnar in the Octagon did happen while he was still under WWE contract, though. Lesnar made his return to the promotion at UFC 200 in July 2016 to take on veteran heavyweight Mark Hunt, a fight in which he originally won via unanimous decision. However, failed performance-enhancing drug tests would overturn the decision to a No Contest, and due to the failures, Lesnar must spend six months in the USADA testing pool before he does get back in the cage.