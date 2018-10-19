UFC president Dana White isn't thinking about a McGregor-Khabib rematch just yet

Should Conor McGregor earn an immediate rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov following his lopsided loss to the lightweight champion at UFC 229 earlier this month? That's a question that's been posed from the moment McGregor tapped in the fourth round back on Oct. 6, with varying opinions being presented. When it comes down to it, though, only a select few opinions carry enough weight to sway things one way or the other, and UFC president Dana White may carry the most weight when push comes to shove. And maybe to the shock of some, it seems as if he's not ready to lobby for a big-money rematch right away.

White spoke to ESPN, and when asked whether the two running it back for the lightweight title sooner rather than later may be in the cards, the UFC president doesn't believe so. Rather, he envisions former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson getting his long-awaited crack at Nurmagomedov before anyone else -- including McGregor.

"I haven't even thought about a [McGregor] rematch," White said. "Obviously, I know Conor wants a rematch. We need to do what's right and what's fair. We'll see how it plays out. We literally haven't thought about it yet.

"... As a fight fan, you've got to go with Tony. Tony had the belt, tweaked his knee, got stripped, this fight happens -- Tony never lost the [interim] belt in a fight. Neither did Conor, but Conor got the opportunity to actually fight [Nurmagomedov]. I think Tony deserves the next shot."

In the co-main event of that UFC 229 card, Ferguson returned from a knee injury that pulled him out of another scheduled bout with Nurmagomedov back in April at UFC 223 and defeated former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis via TKO following a corner stoppage. The win was the 11th consecutive for "El Cucuy," and it seemed only logical that he -- especially never having been defeated for the interim lightweight title -- would be the man to step up to Nurmagomedov next. Unfortunately, though, given the post-fight chaos that captured worldwide headlines, an immediate rematch for McGregor would likely net UFC a ton of cash while pushing the more-deserving Ferguson to the side.

At this stage, however, pondering potential opponents for Nurmagomedov is a bit premature as his future is still very much up in the air. Following what took place in Las Vegas earlier this month, both Nurmagomedov and McGregor are under investigation by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and it's very likely the champ could receive a lengthy suspension with the small possibility existing that he could even be stripped of the championship. Should the latter punishment come his way, then asking who gets a shot at him first essentially becomes null and void.