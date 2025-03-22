Leon Edwards is spiraling through a recurring nightmare and Sean Brady is its newest spectre. Brady entered enemy territory Saturday, handing Edwards his second consecutive loss in his native England. Adding salt to the wound, Brady became the first person to stop Edwards in a 28-fight career spanning 16 years.

"This changed my whole family's life," said Brady, who received a short-notice call one day after his daughter was born to fight Edwards.

Brady looked every bit the world champion Edwards once was. Known for his relentless pressure, Brady was a wrecking ball rolling downhill. Edwards was competitive in Round 1 but made increasingly poor decisions as Brady picked up steam. Brady shot out of a cannon in Round 2, immediately taking Edwards down with a double leg. Brady grounded the former champ for all but three seconds of the round, outstriking Edwards by a margin of 76 to zero.

It stood to reason Edwards would feverishly avoid the ground at all costs after being dominant on the mat, but Edwards made the bizarre decision to shoot on Brady early in Round 3. That decision left him on his back for most of the third frame. Brady's dogged wrestling finally broke Edwards in Round 4. After securing another takedown, Brady locked on a mounted guillotine that elicited a tap. Brady became the first person to stop Edwards in his career.

Edwards' loss stings. Edwards was determined to make amends for his previous shortcomings. Belal Muhammed upset Edwards to win the UFC welterweight title in Manchester last summer. In London, Edwards lost to another grappler in front of his fellow Englishmen.

Brady could potentially usurp Edwards' spot as the No. 1 contender in the official UFC welterweight rankings. A title shot is not guaranteed, however. Muhammad defends the UFC welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10. Also waiting in the wings is contender Shavkat Rakhmonov, who was slated to fight for the title in December before Muhammad pulled out with an injury.

Brady improved to 18-1. His only blemish is a 2022 TKO loss to Muhammad. While that could impact his chances of getting a title shot next, his ability to finish Edwards -- something Muhammad did not accomplish -- works in his favor.