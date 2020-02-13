UFC returning to Dublin for first time in five years with Fight Night event in August

For the first time since 2015, the UFC will promote a fight card in the capital city of Ireland.

UFC Fight Night in Dublin will take place on Aug. 15, at 3Arena, the promotion announced Thursday. No fighters or potential matches have been released.

"We kicked off the year with a phenomenal comeback from Conor McGregor at UFC 246, and now we are thrilled to announce our return to Ireland after four years," UFC senior vice president David Shaw said. "With Irish fans amongst the most passionate UFC supporters in the world, and Dublin being such an iconic global city, we can't wait to put on another world class event for our fans there."

McGregor headlined a memorable 2014 appearance in his home city when he knocked out Diego Brando in his third appearance in the Octagon in front of memorably rabid crowd. "The Notorious" one, fresh off a 40-second knockout of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, isn't expected to be on the August card considering it won't be a pay-per-view in the United States.

The UFC last came to Dublin in 2015 for a Fight Night card headlined by flyweights Louis Smolka and Paddy Holohan. The card also featured a welterweight bout between Darren Till and Nicolas Dalby, which earned fight of the night honors and ended in a majority draw.

Dan Henderson headlined UFC's first trip to Dublin in 2009 when he defeated Rich Franklin by split decision in the main event of UFC 93.