UFC star Dustin Poirier donates 1,000 meals to hospital workers

UFC star Dustin Poirier is attempting to do what he can to give back in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. On Easter Sunday, along with his charity The Good Fight Foundation, Poirier donated 1,000 meals to medical staff in Louisiana.

Poirier teamed up with Deanos Pizza in Lafayette in an effort to make local medical staff members feel appreciated during this time of uncertainty. The UFC star told MMA Junkie about his plan prior to the holiday weekend.

Hope everyone is having a Happy & Safe Easter Sunday!

Thank you to everyone who played a role in making today possible!

Big thanks to our #healthcareheroes for working so hard during this difficult time 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #fightthegoodfight pic.twitter.com/vZSBLOjkNf — The Good Fight Foundation (@TheGoodFightFDN) April 13, 2020

"There's three major hospitals here in Lafayette," Poirier said. "We want to feed every employee – doctors, nurses – at every hospital."

The Good Fight Foundation has been a registered nonprofit organization since 2018 and auctioned off several pieces of Poirier's memorabilia for causes in the Louisiana area. Poirier has auctioned off gear that he's worn in fights and the proceeds have helped build water wells for an Uganda orphanage and a local playground for special needs children.

Poirier has a 17-5 career record in the UFC and was slated to face Dan Hooker on May 16 in one of the UFC's Fight Nights. However, all UFC events have been suspended indefinitely in the wake of the COVID-19 virus. Last week, UFC 249 was canceled by UFC president Dana White.