Former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey and her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, welcomed their first child into the world on Monday. Rousey gave birth to a daughter, which the couple named La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

"La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne❤️" Rousey wrote in an Instagram post that featured photos of their newborn daughter's hand on their chests.

Browne shared the same photos with the caption, "Welcome to this world La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!"

Back in June, Rousey and Browne revealed that they were having a girl after initially announcing the pregnancy in April 2020.

Rousey broke into the MMA world when she became a UFC star and earned the moniker "The Baddest Woman on the Planet." She had a 12-2 record during that time and was the Women's Bantamweight champion. Following her UFC career, Rousey debuted in WWE in 2018 when she appeared at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Her in-ring debut came at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed up with Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a tag-team match.

Browne himself is a former UFC heavyweight fighter. The couple has been together since 2015 and, two years after they met, got married in Hawaii, where Browne was born.