UFC to induct former champion Ronda Rousey as first female member of Hall of Fame

Ronda Rousey is officially a hall of famer. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion will be inducted into the Modern Wing of UFC's Hall of Fame during International Fight Week this July after an illustrious career inside the Octagon.

Thank you for the memories.



Thank you for breaking down barriers.



Thank you from all the fans and from the UFC. @RondaRousey #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/IEf5mOi9FZ — UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2018

Rousey (12-2) was one of the baddest women on the planet at her peak in the sport and still holds the record for most title defenses in any women's division. She first made waves with Strikeforce, where she immediately made a name for herself with back-to-back first-round submission wins -- both in under a minute.

Rousey then broke through with a submission win over rival Miesha Tate to claim her first bantamweight title in 2012. She defended her belt once before joining the UFC in 2013 and meeting Tate again in a bout where she was pushed farther into a fight than at any other time in her career.

She went on to score a third-round submission win to claim the first UFC women's title. Although her title reign ended at the hands of Holly Holm in 2015, Rousey still holds the record for most title defenses and finishes in women's UFC history. She broke down the barriers for women in mixed martial arts after president Dana White once said that "women would never fight in the UFC," helping turn the sport mainstream.

Rousey is presently contracted to WWE as its newest top-level superstar. She had her first match at WrestleMania 34 this April and will be competing in her first singles match -- for the Raw women's championship -- at Money in the Bank next Sunday in Chicago.