UFC to induct Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson I in 2020 Hall of Fame class

The greatest light heavyweight title bout has reached immortality as the first inductee into the 2020 UFC Hall of Fame.

Jon Jones' unanimous decision over Alexander Gustafsson in their 2013 first meeting in the main event of UFC 165 in Toronto was announced as this year's inductee into the fight wing during Saturday's UFC 248 card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Both Jones and Gustafsson will be honored during the HOF ceremony, also in Las Vegas, on July 9 during International Fight Week, two nights before UFC 252.

The five-round war featured countless moments of give-and-take as Jones, who was making the sixth defense of the 205-pound title he still wears, met his physical match in the 6-foot-4 Swedish kickboxer.

"Going into the first Jones-Gustafsson fight, fans and media didn't care about the fight, because they didn't believe Gustafsson deserved a title shot," UFC president Dana White said. "This thing ended up being the greatest light heavyweight title fight in UFC history. To be there and watch it live was amazing. It was an incredible fight and both athletes gave everything they had for all five rounds."

The 2013 fight of the year saw Jones, who years later admitted he was partying heavy and undertrained during fight week, forced to show every inch of his now legendary chin and recuperative abilities as Gustafsson was able to land strikes at close range.

"This fight showed what a true champion Jon Jones was, as this was the first time he was taken into deep waters and truly tested," White said. "This fight also put Gustafsson on the map and showed his true potential."

Jones, who set a new UFC record for consecutive light heavyweight title defenses with the win, took home judges scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in a fight many fans and critics were split on who they believe won.

After splitting his next two fights, Gustaffson similarly gave then-champion Daniel Cormier all he could handle in a split-decision loss in 2015. Four years later, Gustafsson and Jones would meet a second time for the vacant title at UFC 232 in 2018 where Jones scored a one-sided TKO in Round 3.

Gustafsson retired from the sport following a 2019 submission loss to Anthony Smith. Jones, meanwhile, rebounded from personal and drug-testing issues to start a new title reign that continues to this day.