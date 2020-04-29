UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes open to future WWE run: 'I could try something new'

Amanda Nunes has established herself as the greatest female mixed martial artist in the history of the sport. "The Lioness" currently holds championships in two weight classes (bantamweight and featherweight) and she's defeated a plethora of notable names along the way. Looking past her unparalleled career in MMA, however, Nunes is now saying she's potentially interested in a new challenge when her time in the Octagon is over: conquering the world of professional wrestling.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the 31-year-old admitted she could be interested in a future WWE run when the times inevitably arrives to hang up the gloves for good.

"Not right now, but maybe later when I retire," Nunes said. "I'm open to it. Why not? I could try something new."

Nunes recently posted a video of her 2015 MMA win over Shayna Baszler to her Instagram account. Baszler has since gone on to become one of the top women's stars in WWE, holding the NXT women's championship twice and wrestling Becky Lynch in a bout for the Raw women's championship at WrestleMania 36 earlier this month. While the post led some to speculate that Nunes was taking a jab at the current WWE star and former foe in the cage, she brushed that off by saying there was nothing more to her decision to post the video than it being a "reminder" to believe in her coach.

In her career, Nunes holds wins over not only Baszler but also Ronda Rousey. Rousey spent a year dominating the WWE ranks, holding the Raw women's championship and facing Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 in the first women's match to main event WWE's signature show of the year.