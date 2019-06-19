UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo to undergo shoulder surgery, likely out remainder of 2019

Fresh off his vacant bantamweight title victory at UFC 238 that made him just the fourth fighter in promotional history to hold two world titles simultaneously, Henry Cejudo is expected to miss the remainder of 2019 following shoulder surgery.

Cejudo (15-2) broke the news to ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Wednesday, revealing he the tore subscapularis muscle in his left shoulder during his third-round TKO of Marlon Moraes on June 8. Cejudo, who holds titles at flyweight and bantamweight, also suffered a severely injured ankle during fight week, but that particular injury will not require surgery.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Considering the 2008 Olympic gold medalist injured the most-used muscle in his shoulder that is part of the rotator cuff, doctors estimate it will be upwards of five months before Cejudo will be cleared to resume training.

A native of Los Angeles, Cejudo appears poised for crossover stardom as a Mexican-American champion with a charismatic personality and designs on making history. In addition to already referring to himself as the most accomplished athlete in combat sports history, Cejudo has gone public with his desire to eventually add the UFC's featherweight title to his collection and become the first three-division champion.