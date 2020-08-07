corey-anderson.jpg
USATSI

Corey Anderson is leaving UFC to sign with rival Bellator MMA and the light heavyweight contender will do so despite not being a free agent.

Anderson's request to be released from his current UFC deal was granted, multiple sources told ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Friday. Anderson, 30, then inked a multifight deal with Bellator, officials confirmed to CBS Sports.

Still operating at the peak of his prime, Anderson (13-5) is expected to be a major edition to Bellator's 205-pound division, which is currently headed by champion Ryan Bader. A fellow former UFC veteran, Bader will defend his title on Aug. 21 against Vadim Nemkov and also holds the promotion's heavyweight belt.

Although Anderson, currently ranked No. 4 by UFC, suffered a first-round knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz in February, he had won four straight before that including a resounding stoppage of unbeaten Johnny Walker and a decision over former title challenger Glover Teixeira.

Anderson recently posted a lengthy Instagram message detailing a February accident and hospital stay that temporarily put his fighting career in jeopardy. The native of Illinois claimed he was recently cleared to continue fighting.

View this post on Instagram

Its been a long road back.. BUT never the less we are back! . . . . Feb 21st following my last fight I blacked out and collapsed smashing my face on a gravel road after scouting some land for hrs. Ended up in the ER for 5 days running numerous of test and blood work to figure out what happened. I seen a long list of different doctors, all but one said it was do to major concussion and lack of water and food after hiking through the woods for hrs. 1 doctor would tell me it was my heart... that my heart had stopped beating and it could happen again but next time in a fight!! Instantly my wifes face change and my emotions as well. I become angry with doctors bc i was scared internally. I would take many trips to NYU hospital meeting several different specialist during many more test and undergoing 2 very painful outpatient heart procedures to find more evidence to go along with that ONE doctors notes He had put a complete halt to my career as a fighter until it was clear my heart was safe to compete. And as of last monday night, I left hospital for the final time after my last procedure, with clearance note in hand, and the doctor telling me "Congrats Mr. Anderson, I can let you go back to beating people up!" . . . After my fight the commission/medics failed to do the proper after fight check up and I went back to living life as normal. And I paid a hefty price!! This whirlwind 5 months have put ALOT of things into perspective and as a veteran fighter who in the past has just fought with reckless abandoned with no care for rest and mental health long as I can keep fighting. I advise you other fighters to look after your health if you took some big shots to your head in a fight or practice, take the proper time to recover. It took me having my son sitting there looking at me in a hospital bed to realize there is real life after fighting and I want to be here to enjoy it. Fight smart, train smart, but recover and rest SMARTER!! Use your head while you still have the brains to do so. . Huge thank you to @taylorrpricee of the @ufc who was always on top of getting everything going EVERY STEP OF THE WAY! As well as @aliabdelaziz000 and Hunter Campbell #motivationmonday

A post shared by Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@coreya_mma) on

He has been seen recently in California, training with Daniel Cormier as he prepares to take on Stipe Miocic in a trilogy bout for the heavyweight crown at UFC 252 on Aug. 15. 