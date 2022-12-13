Bellator MMA is wrapping up a tremendous 2022 campaign. The promotion saw plenty of big upsets and titles change hands over the last 12 months, but now it's time to keep an eye on the future.

The year technically wraps up on New Year's Eve when some of the best in Bellator travel to Japan to take on the best that Rizin has to offer. AJ McKee, Patricio Pitbull and Kyoji Horiguchi are just some of the names expected to be in action for the event. All of those bouts will take place under Rizin rules and in a ring, not a cage.

Then, the year opens with a special event. Ryan Bader will put his heavyweight crown on the line against legend Fedor Emelianenko in the promotion's debut on CBS. It will be the first MMA event to air on the network since Strikeforce Nashville in 2010. The card will also feature the light heavyweight title on the line when Vadim Nemkov looks to defend the crown against Yoel Romero.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule