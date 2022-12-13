UFC closed out its 2022 PPV campaign on an awkward note. UFC 282 was expected to crown a new light heavyweight champion when Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev clashed in the main event, but the fight was scored a split draw, leaving the title still vacant after Jiri Prochazka ceded it with an injury.

In the immediate aftermath of that fight, UFC president Dana White made the announcement that the title would be up for grabs at the first PPV of 2023 when Glover Teixeira returns to Brazil to take on Jamahal Hill. That fight now headlines the first PPV in Brazil since the COVID-19 pandemic, which was already set to feature the historic fourth fight between flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

But before we get to the new year, things shift back to the Apex for an important middleweight showdown to close out 2022. Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland are set to meet in the main event on Dec. 17. Both men are coming off disappointing defeats near the top of the division, but the winner can bounce right back into the title picture.

