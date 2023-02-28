Erin Blanchfield bullied Jessica Andrade in a women's flyweight fight at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 18. Blanchfield emerged as a top contender in the eyes of many, but top dog Valentina Shevchenko says Blanchfield has more bark than bite.

Shevchenko has earned her place in the conversation for the greatest female fighter in mixed martial arts history. The UFC women's flyweight champion is undefeated in 10 fights at 125 pounds, tied for the division's all-time wins record and has the most UFC title defenses (seven) of any woman. Blanchfield called for a title shot after submitting Andrade, but Shevchenko says that Blanchfield's confidence stems from ignorance.

"It's very funny to hear all the young fighters with five fight wins only and thinking that they are the best, number one in the entire world," Shevchenko told CBS Sports. "You know the best comparison is like you see a puppy, right, and it's young and it didn't have any problems yet.

"It didn't fight any strong fights yet it's just barking around with its ears up in the air. It's happy but once they first fight in wild nature and violent nature when they start to step into the mature world, all the big sharks and they feel the impact and they're kind of like 'Oh, it's something different. I didn't expect that.' They start to change."

Blanchfield's biggest threat to the champ is certainly her offensive grappling, something she outlined after the Andrade win.

"I don't think she has many submissions. I don't think she can get out of certain positions very well, like what we saw against Taila [Santos]," Blanchfield told "The MMA Hour" last week. "I kind of think that's where her game is the most basic and probably could use some improvement.

"I know I could fight with Valentina anywhere, but against anybody in the flyweight division, I know that my jiu-jitsu is better. I can finish anybody... If I get that title shot next, yes definitely [I will be champion]."

Shevchenko, who also holds a second-round stoppage win over Andrade, downplayed Blanchfield's most recent win. Shevchenko argued that beating Andrade on seven days' notice -- Andrade filled in for Santos late -- is not validating enough to suggest that Blanchfield can lead the pack.

"We cannot forget that Jessica Andrade, she took the fight one week's notice," Shevchenko said. "Doubtful that she even trained for this fight. I think she was like, 'OK, I'm ready, let's make some money, baby,' and flew back to her like family and now she's feeling great. So yeah, it's kind of like, 'Yes victory!'

"I'm not sure if she is fully ready for the title fight yet."