Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux live results, highlights, updates
Follow along as Lomachenko and Rigondeaux square off for the WBO junior lightweight title in NYC
Two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport will square off inside the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday when Vasyl Lomachenko defends his WBO junior lightweight title against Guillermo Rigondeaux.
The fight is historically significant in the sense that it's the first time in professional boxing that two fighters who have each won multiple Olympic gold medals will share the ring on the same night.
Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs), already considered by many to be the best boxer in the world, became the fastest fighter to win world titles in two weight divisions when the Ukrainian did so in just his seventh pro fight.
Cuba's Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs), a defensive wizard who doubles as arguably boxing's most avoided fighter, will be moving up two divisions from 122 pounds where currently he holds a title.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch thrown from the Theater at Madison Square Garden with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
