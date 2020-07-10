Watch Now: UFC 251: Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman ( 2:02 )

Reebok will officially be out as the UFC's outfitting partner in March 2021. Stepping into the role will be established fight gear company Venum as the UFC announced on Friday.

The move will be a financial benefit according to a press release put out by the promotion, which states, "UFC will adjust the pay scale tied to its Promotional Guidelines Compliance program, which will result in across the board increases for all athletes effective April 2021."

Reebok will continue as the UFC's official footwear provider through the end of 2021, a deal that is separate from the outfitting partnership.

"We appreciate the partnership with Reebok over the past six years," UFC president Dana White stated in the release. "It was a groundbreaking deal that elevated both of our brands."

Venum was founded in 2006 and produces equipment, fight gear and casual apparel. They are also a primary sponsor of lightweight champion boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko. Their deep history of producing fight gear is something White pointed to in the release as a positive of the new partnership.

"We're pumped that VENUM will be joining us as our new exclusive global outfitting and apparel partner," White said. "VENUM is an Iconic combat sports brand that understands the unique needs of MMA athletes. Franck Dupuis and his team at VENUM have the technical knowledge and experience that will produce world-class UFC Fight Kits and apparel. We're looking forward to collaborating with them on this next evolution of UFC's outfitting program."