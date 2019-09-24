Video surfaces of Yair Rodriguez-Jeremy Stephens hotel lobby scuffle after UFC Mexico City event

A brief altercation between featherweights Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez in the hotel the day after their unsatisfying UFC Mexico City no contest lasted longer than their actual bout. After word of the situation began to make the rounds the past few days, Stephens mentioned on Monday during an appearance with ESPN's Ariel Helwani that he'd noticed Rodriguez's sister filming and predicted footage would soon surface.

Well that video has now been released into the public, and neither man comes out of the situation looking favorable.

Part of the scuffle between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez, via @IndiscutidoLA. Longer video on YouTube. (H/t @marc_raimondi). pic.twitter.com/7hChaNxD3c — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 24, 2019

In the full-length video (WARNING: graphic language), the two men briefly meet chest-to-chest before Stephens -- who was unable to continue in their main event bout following a Rodriguez eye poke just 15 seconds after the opening bell -- throws a hard shove and Rodriguez's family steps in between to separate the fighters. Then, they start talking.

While dropping multiple f-bombs and homophobic slurs, Stephens repeatedly told Rodriguez the two fighters needed to "run it back" and implored Rodriguez to call UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby to set it up. Rodriguez lashed out at Stephens, suggesting he made the choice to not continue after the eye poke and telling Stephens it is something he's "going to have to live with that for the rest of your f---ing life."

Rodriguez has recently claimed he would apologize if Stephens can provide proof of a legitimate injury caused by the eye poke.